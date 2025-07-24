Who Is Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya? Records, Boyfriend, Career & More

Brock Lesnar, the multi-time WWE champ and former UFC heavyweight champion, made a name for himself in the sporting community. But in the late 2000s, he got sidelined because of diverticulitis. Now, it’s his daughter, Mya Lynn Lesnar, who’s making the waves in the sporting world. The former UFC champion has never really talked about his children. ‘The Beast’ previously stated, “I just don’t put myself out there to the fans and p——– my private life to everybody. In today’s day and age, with the internet and cameras and cell phones, I just like being old school and living in the woods and living my life. I came from nothing, and at any moment, you can go back to having nothing.”

But now, with Mya Lesnar getting the spotlight from all directions, it’s impossible for us not to talk about the rising star. Of course, being the daughter of a celebrated sportsman isn’t easy. But Mya has ensured to rise with her own efforts and accolades. So, without any further ado, let’s get to know a bit more about Lesnar’s daughter, starting with some lesser-known facts about her mother.

Who is Mya Lesnar’s mother?

Mya Lesnar was born to the WWE legend and his former partner, Nicole McClain, on April 10, 2002. McClain is an American fitness model and has appeared on many TV shows and magazines. Well, she was highlighted in ‘Bored of Education’ by Dave Nestler as the Artist Model. She’s also a writer with a keen interest in photography and hunting, who made her interest known with an appearance on ‘Deer & Deer Hunting’ on NBC Sports. To top it all off, she’s a cancer survivor who has played her role in spreading awareness of the much-feared disease.

However, Brock Lesnar’s relationship with Nicole McClain didn’t stand the test of time. The couple got engaged in 2002 but eventually called it off in the mid-2000s. While Lesnar later went on to marry again, the question remains: Does Mya have any siblings from his second marriage? Let’s take a closer look.

Does Mya Lesnar have a twin? Siblings & more

Yes, Mya Lesnar does have a twin brother named Luke. But he isn’t the only sibling. Mya has two half-brothers—Turk and Duke. These two names are the children of Brock Lesnar and his second partner, ‘Sable’ Rena Marlette. Both Turk and Duke are ice hockey players. In the May 2025 draft, Duke was even selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Western Hockey League.

‘Sable’ and the famed WWE and UFC star don’t really have a biological daughter. But Lesnar does have a stepsister from Marlette’s previous marriage with Wayne Richardson, named Mariah. But that’s enough of the family tree. What about Mya Lesnar’s professional achievements?

What does Mya Lesnar do? Career & record

Coming from an athletic family ensured that Mya Lesnar was also invested in sports. But unlike her father’s martial arts career, Mya chose to stick to the tracks. Her field career commenced in high school when she became the Class AA Minnesota state champion in the year 2019. While studying criminal justice at Arizona State University, she continued training as a shot putter. Later on, she went on to get a transfer to Colorado State University in 2022 and proceeded to break several records.

Her career wasn’t really free of struggles. Lesnar recently opened up, “We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1, and we don’t have all the resources. You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need an old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in.”

She came in first at the 2024 NCAA Championships, throwing the shot put 18.53 m away. At the 2024 Mountain West Championships, she came in first in shot put throw, hammer throw, and weight throw. Between 2023 and 2024, she competed in eight outdoor events and came in first in five events. Her personal best shot put throw was recorded at the 2024 NCAA Division One Indoor Championships with 19.10 meters. Her weight throw record was set at the Feb 22-24 MW Indoor Championships with 22.06 meters. Now, she’s the 2025 NCAA Women’s Shot Put Champion with a throw of 19.01 m.

As far as Lesnar’s accolades are concerned, she became the NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Champion in 2024, Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year in 2024, Mountain West Championships Outstanding Field Performer in IFC 2024, and OTF 2024. She was also the Individual Conference Champion in 2023 and 2024, as well as the Mountain West Women’s Field Athlete of the Week in ITF 2023, 2x ITF 2024, and OTF 2024.

On top of that, she also made it to the NCAA USTFCCCA All-American First Team in 2024 and became an honorable mention in 2023. In the CSU All-Time Rankings, Lesnar ranks first in indoor/outdoor shot put throw, and third in weight throw and hammer throw. But with so many accolades, did she actually make it to the Olympics?

Well, Mya Lesnar fell short of the Paris Olympics with a throw of just 55 ft. Instead, Jaida Ross went to the Paris Olympics and came in 4th. But right now, there’s no talk of Lesnar going to the 2028 US Olympic trials. Now, it’s time for us to take a look at the romantic side of Brock Lesnar’s daughter. Does she have a boyfriend or a husband? Let’s find out all about it.

Meet Drew Moss, San Francisco 49ers & Lesnar’s boyfriend

Mya Lesnar has publicly confirmed that she’s dating the San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss through an affectionate post on social media. Not too long ago, Moss shared two pictures of himself in a classic black tuxedo standing beside Lesnar in a stunning black dress. In the caption, Moss stated, “Forever wedding date.” Yes, the pictures were from a wedding that the power couple recently attended. In response to the 49er in the comments section, Lesnar dropped in three words – “My handsome man.”

The 6-foot-3-inch-tall lineman joined the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He began his career (22 games) in 2021-2022 at Lamar University. Later, he transferred to Colorado State in 2023 and became the well-known cornerstone of the Rams. In his senior year, Moss’s help ensured Colorado State’s first 1000-yard rusher in six years. His final year saw him as a member of the All-Mountain West Second Team. While the story behind Moss and Lesnar’s first meeting is still a mystery, we can safely assume that it all kicked off during their time at Colorado State.

But what do you think of Mya Lesnar's story? Do you think she can achieve a higher level of popularity than her father? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.