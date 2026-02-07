Who Is Bruna Brasil Dating? All We Know About UFC Star’s Relationship Status

Bruna Brasil walks into 2026 with momentum on her side as she opens the year at the Meta Apex on February 7 against Ketlen Souza. The UFC strawweight is chasing her first back-to-back UFC win after bouncing back from a tough 2025, which saw her go 1-1, with her last fight being a win against Ming Shi. The results matter, sure, but fans always zoom out from the cage, too.

So what do we actually know about Bruna Brasil’s relationship status? And how does her world outside the Octagon feed the grind inside it? Let’s dive in!

Who is Bruna Brasil dating?

Bruna Brasil has been open about being in a relationship with Vanessa Messina. The clearest window came during her UFC 304 camp in Manchester, where Messina was part of her corner team alongside Caio Borralho and Felipe Douglas.

On social media, Brasil has been candid about the dynamic, often sharing pictures of the two of them spending time together. In an April 14, 2024, Instagram post, the UFC star wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳❤️ Today it’s a great day my love is turning another year. How lucky I am to be able to celebrate this special day by your side, luck that never ends, living with you is a privilege LOL even with the daily stress and constant irritations with your fun and lively way of being, in contrast to my quiet and annoyed way to be.” And in a sport built on pressure, that kind of balance can be oxygen.

So, is her relationship the headline of her career? No. But when your partner is also in your corner, the line between life and labor blurs in a good way. Who better to call you out in camp and lift you up when the weight cut bites back than someone who’s been there every step of the way? But beyond her relationship, who is Bruna Brasil when the gloves come off?

More about Bruna Brasil’s early life and background

Brasil didn’t stumble into fighting; she went looking for it. In her UFC.com Q&A, she explained how it started: “I always liked fighting. So when I was working and studying, I looked for a sport activity. I started training and never stopped.”

She stacked titles in kickboxing, state, South American, and world, and carried that base into MMA. On the mats, she’s a BJJ brown belt. On the feet, a kickboxing black belt. Away from the cage, Bruna Brasil is practical. She graduated in Accounting Sciences and worked as an administrative assistant. She even played soccer to a pro level before switching to kickboxing at 19!

Now, as she gears up to step into the Octagon, she told UFC.com during fight week, “The focus right now is on the weight cut, but (I’m) feeling ready, feeling excited, and hopefully everything comes out on Saturday.” With a partner in her corner and a toolkit sharpened by honest losses, the path is there; all she has to do is deliver inside the cage!