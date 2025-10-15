Who Is Chuck Liddell’s Wife, Heidi Rae? All About UFC Legend’s Marriage, Ex-Wives, and Relationship History

Chuck Liddell, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion known as ‘The Iceman,’ recently married Heidi Rae, marking a new chapter in his personal life. After years of ups and downs, high-profile bouts, and public scrutiny of his relationships, Liddell’s wedding has left fans wondering about his new wife, previous marriages, and the path that led him back to love. From grandiose Las Vegas celebrations to decades-long connections rekindled, the UFC legend’s personal life is finally in the spotlight, and it’s quite the story.

Who is Chuck Liddell’s new wife, Heidi Rae?

Heidi Rae is a multi-talented creative who works as a character actress, singer, and model. She has appeared in several films and television shows, including Rock of Ages, Step Up Revolution, Wayne’s World, and Pain and Gain. In addition to acting, Rae is a singer who has studied music and performed in plays and dramas. She also uses platforms like YouTube to share her music and works as a creative coach through her initiative, ‘Ground Your Groove.’

Rae and Chuck Liddell married on October 12 at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. The bride described the ceremony as “kind of like a dream” and said it felt “peaceful” to finally be with the person she was intended to be with. For ‘The Iceman’, the marriage is a long-awaited milestone. He and Heidi Rae have openly discussed their deep bond, mutual trust, and love for life.

“Having your happily ever after finally come was surreal,” Rae stated, underlining the emotional weight of their reunion and marriage. Liddell added, “I have always found her to be so beautiful, and seeing her walk down the aisle was surreal. I’m truly blessed.”

Former professional baseball players Brad Penny and Shane Victorino attended the wedding, as did retired MMA stars Forrest Griffin, Matt Hughes, Luke Rockhold, Josh Thomson, Josh Koscheck, and Herb Dean. During the reception, the couple performed their first dance to “Last Man Standing,” performed live by singer-songwriter Livingston, a song the couple considers meaningful to their relationship.

Liddell’s previous marriage to Heidi Northcott & family

Chuck Liddell was previously married to Heidi Northcott for ten years. They have two children: a daughter, born in 2011, and a son, born in 2013. Their divorce, which was finalized in April 2021, included joint legal and physical custody of their children, as well as alternate annual holidays.

‘The Iceman’ was ordered to pay $5,000 per month in child support and extra expenses, such as private school and college tuition, as well as a one-time spousal support payment of $771,000. During the divorce, Liddell was left with his company, Iceman Productions, a Cadillac Escalade, and firearms, while Northcott kept her BMW, firearms, and ownership of many enterprises.

The divorce followed a domestic incident in 2021, when Liddell was detained after an altercation at their Hidden Hills home. Despite this stressful period, Liddell’s engagement to Heidi Rae shortly after the judicial processes marked the start of a new chapter in his life. The chronology depicts the complexity of the former fighter’s personal life before he found stability with Rae.

While the divorce was finalized in 2021, the relationship with Rae had been discreetly building since then, culminating in a passionate proposal and wedding ceremony in 2025.

Chuck Liddell’s relationship history through the years

Chuck Liddell and Heidi Rae met nearly two decades ago, but life took them in different directions. In 2021, the couple resumed their relationship, with ‘The Iceman’ planning a hockey-themed proposal on February 19 at Anaheim’s Honda Center. Rae recalled the moment saying, “I truly thought we were there to do a shoot… Surprised is an understatement.” Their rekindled bond eventually led to a wedding at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas in 2025.

Before finding lasting love with Heidi Rae, Liddell had a number of high-profile romances. During the peak of his UFC career in 2004, ‘The Iceman’ had a brief romantic relationship with actress Juliette Lewis. Between 2004 and 2006, he was in a relationship with singer and actress Willa Ford, which drew a lot of media attention.

via Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CHUCK LIDDELL a American former professional mixed martial artist was present cage side during UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250308_zsp_o117_157 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

‘The Iceman’ also had romances with Maria Venus and model-actress Jayden Jaymes; however, the specifics and timings of these relationships remain mostly unknown. Between 2007 and 2009, Liddell was engaged to Erin Wilson. The couple started dating in 2007, became engaged in 2008, and eventually split up in 2009.

These previous partnerships reflect his chaotic personal life amid a rigorous professional career and public scrutiny. Each chapter, with its highs and lows, shaped Liddell’s path to finding stability and happiness with Heidi Rae. Now, after years of ups and downs, ‘The Iceman’ has found peace, love, and happiness with Rae, ushering in a hopeful new chapter in a life formerly defined by the Octagon and headlines.