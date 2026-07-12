Who Is Conor McGregor’s Wife? Everything you need to know about Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor is a globally recognized household name who has broken countless records inside the UFC Octagon. While the mixed martial arts superstar is known around the world for his bold callouts and flashy behavior, his personal life is completely anchored by a steady love story. His longtime partner and lifelong supporter, Dee Devlin, has stood faithfully by his side through every step of his journey to ultimate worldwide stardom.

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Who Is Conor McGregor’s Wife, Dee Devlin?

Dee Devlin is an Irish woman who became universally famous as the longtime romantic partner and spouse of fighting champion Conor McGregor. She was born on August 9, 1987, in the suburban neighborhood of Walkinstown, which is located very close to Conor’s childhood hometown of Crumlin in Dublin, Ireland. Her actual full name is simply Dee Devlin, and she grew up in a modest, close-knit Irish family alongside her sisters.

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Imago via Instagram

Regarding her formal educational background, Dee attended local schools in Dublin and finished her high school studies by completing her standard Leaving Certificate exams. She chose not to pursue a higher academic degree at a university or traditional college. Instead, she entered the local workforce at a young age to gain practical experience, taking up early jobs as a waitress and a retail worker while doing some local modeling projects on the side.

What Is Dee Devlin’s Height and Age?

In terms of her physical statistics, Dee Devlin stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches tall, which is equal to about 1.70 meters. In 2026, she is 38 years old and will turn 39 in August.

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When looking at her personal beliefs, Dee Devlin follows the Christian faith and was raised in a traditional Roman Catholic background, which is very common for families growing up in the suburbs of Dublin. Her Catholic faith played a significant role in her recent private life, as she and Conor famously chose to hold their intimate, highly extravagant wedding ceremony inside a historic church located right in the heart of Vatican City.

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How Did Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Meet?

Even though Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor grew up in neighboring Dublin towns and shared several mutual friends, they never actually crossed paths during their early school days. Their official journey together began in 2008 when they met inside a popular Dublin nightclub where Dee was working at the time. Conor was just 19 years old and had recently made the risky decision to quit his steady plumbing apprenticeship to focus entirely on training for a professional mixed martial arts career.

Conor spotted Dee across the venue, walked over to her, and struck up a casual conversation. They clicked immediately because of Conor’s funny personality and sharp humor, which kept Dee completely entertained and laughing throughout the night. Following their first meeting, they stayed in close touch through early social media channels and quickly went on their first official dates, instantly falling in love.

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Their relationship timeline spans nearly two decades of deep devotion. Dee admired Conor’s intense dedication to his daily training sessions, though she later admitted she initially worried about whether his ears would get damaged from grappling. They dated for 12 years as Conor rose from earning tiny checks on local Irish fight cards to becoming a multi-millionaire double-champion in the UFC.

On August 9, 2020, which was Dee’s 33rd birthday, Conor proposed to her with a massive square-cut diamond ring during a family holiday. Five years after their engagement, the couple officially tied the knot on December 12, 2025. Their wedding ceremony took place at the ancient Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City. Conor wore a sharp black tuxedo while Dee wore a beautiful high-necked white lace gown, and they celebrated their long-awaited marriage with a lavish reception inside an Italian castle.

What Does Dee Devlin Do for a Living?

When Conor McGregor’s fighting career first began to take off, Dee Devlin made the choice to stop working her ordinary local jobs to officially become a core member of her husband’s professional team. During his early years in the UFC, she handled his daily lifestyle needs around his difficult training camps, which included cooking clean meals, cleaning the house, and packing his gym gear while he cut weight.

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As his business empire expanded, Dee transitioned into a high-level corporate manager. Today, she manages his complex media schedules, coordinates his promotional teams, and oversees the global commercial operations for his highly successful Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. Her hard business work has allowed Conor to focus fully on his training while knowing his personal finances and corporate brands are completely secure.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin’s Children

Over their extensive time spent together, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have expanded their family by welcoming four beautiful children. Their first child, a son named Conor Jack Junior, was born on May 8, 2017, in Dublin. Their second child, a daughter named Croia, arrived in January 2019, and her unique name carries a traditional Irish origin that translates to “of the heart.” They later welcomed their third child, a son named Rian, in May 2021, followed by their youngest son, Mack, who was born in November 2023.

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The entire family regularly travels together to attend major red-carpet events, including a special film screening of Conor’s Hollywood movie, Road House. While the children are still very young, none of them have officially entered professional sports academies or competitive football clubs yet. However, Conor Junior has shown a natural interest in athletic training and frequently practices combat movements and general sports with his father at their private home gym.

What Is Dee Devlin’s Instagram Account?

Dee Devlin maintains a very popular and highly active presence across various social media platforms. Her official Instagram account handle is @deedevlin1, where she has accumulated millions of followers who love to see regular updates about her family life, luxury travel destinations, and behind-the-scenes moments from Conor’s big fight weeks.

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She also maintains personal profiles on other major networks like Facebook and Twitter to stay connected with global sports fans. She regularly shares beautiful family photographs and promotional updates for their business ventures across her feeds to keep her audience engaged.

In conclusion, the relationship between Conor McGregor and his wife, Dee Devlin, is a true example of lifelong love and unwavering support. From their humble first meeting in a Dublin nightclub in 2008 to their magnificent Vatican City wedding in late 2025, they have survived every major test that comes with extreme global fame. As they navigate their lives together in 2026, Dee remains the true anchor of the McGregor family, protecting their children and managing their massive business empire.