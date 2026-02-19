Dan Ige walks into UFC Fight Night 267 in Houston as a featherweight veteran who’s felt both the surge of momentum and the drag of setbacks. Twenty UFC appearances later, he’s still in the mix, still booked for tough tests like Melquizael Costa on February 21. That kind of longevity in a division this deep isn’t accidental.

But behind the “50K” nickname and the grind of another camp sits a steadier rhythm at home. Fans see the walkouts and the wars. The work in between? That’s where Savannah Ige comes in. The UFC featherweight has been open about how his family reframed his priorities during tough stretches. When wins didn’t come easily, the pressure piled up. So what changed when he leaned into being a husband and a dad? And who is the woman sharing that load with him? Let’s learn more.

All we know about Dan Ige’s wife, Savannah

Dan Ige is married to Savannah Ige. According to their social media, the couple tied the knot on January 23, 2020. Their social media feeds are filled with training clips, family moments, and the kind of everyday snapshots that show snapshots of their relationship.

There’s no public information about Savannah Ige’s ethnicity, and the couple hasn’t spoken about that side of her background. What Savannah has shared openly is her work. According to her Instagram bio, she’s a certified sports nutrition coach and a CrossFit Level 2 coach. Her page shows explosive workouts, lifting sessions, and coaching cues alongside family life. Dan has even joked that his wife lifts more than he does, which tracks when you watch her training clips.

Savannah’s background puts her in the daily details of Dan’s camp life, not just the stands on fight night. Now, let’s shift our focus to the family they have built together.

Do Dan Ige and his wife have kids?

Yes, Dan and Savannah Ige have two children, a son and a daughter. Their son was born in 2021, and their daughter followed later. Fatherhood didn’t just add another layer to Ige’s life; it forced a reset on how he defined success.

“That’s what my wife does. She’s such an amazing mother. She breeds, feeds, does everything for that child,” Ige shared in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Just for me to be there, be present, and then show up every single day and do what I do by going to work and being an example, standing back up when you fall, staying resilient, and just teaching him little examples in those ways. Yeah, man. I love being a dad. It’s probably the best thing ever.”

There’s a small metaphor in here: Dan Ige’s career isn’t a straight climb; it’s more like a series of steep switchbacks. Family doesn’t smooth the climb, but it gives him footing when the path turns. And with Melquizael Costa across the cage at UFC Fight Night 267, that grounding could matter as much as any game plan.