Who Is David Martinez’s Sister, Melissa? First UFC Bro-Sis Duo in History

We’ve got brothers (Diaz brothers, Burns brothers, Pettis brothers, and more) competing in the UFC, and we’ve got sisters (Shevchenko sisters), too. But for the first time in the history of UFC, we’ve got a brother-sister combo participating in the promotion at the same time. Yes, we’re talking about David Martinez and his sister, Melissa Martinez.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We know that David is an orthopedic doctor by day and a fighter by night. He’s all set to land in the Noche UFC co-main event against No. 9-ranked bantamweight Rob Font after Raul Rosas Jr. pulled out of the event. But what about his sister Melissa? What do we know about her?

ADVERTISEMENT

All about David Martinez’s sister Melissa

Melissa Martinez is actually Black Spartan’s elder sister. They have an age gap of only one year. The 28-year-old strawweight contender currently holds a professional MMA record of 8 wins and 2 losses. And 5 of her wins came via KO/TKO. Born and raised in Mexico City, ‘Super Mely’ brings her pride as a Mexican into the Octagon. Melissa was the first sibling to step into the UFC back in 2022. Talking to the UFC, Melissa said, “My debut was very important to me and a very special moment, so it’s something I’ll always take with me.” But things are a bit different now. “Now is a different kind of situation because I know the level that I need to be at to be in this company, to be in this organization, and I’m going to enjoy every single moment I can in that Octagon,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Martínez (@blackspartan_official) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She started her journey as a professional fighter in 2016 and fought under the banners of Combate Americas and Combate Global before becoming a UFC fighter. She was also the first female strawweight champion in Combate Americas. And in her journey to the UFC, ‘Black Spartan’ played a major role.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Melissa & David Martinez’s journey into the UFC

For David Martinez, the journey in the world of fighting began first, and soon, his sister followed suit. Talking to MMA Junkie, ‘Super Mely’ said, “I started in this sport for him. He started in MMA. He was the first fighter in professional ranks. Then I fought in professional MMA. But I started because of him.” They began their professional journey with karate, and soon moved to kickboxing. And training at Bonebreakers, they finally found their way to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa’s UFC journey began with a loss against Elise Reed at UFC 279. Thereafter, she went on to beat Alice Ardelean in 2024. And her last fight was against Fatima Kline in July this year, which she lost via a third-round KO. Meanwhile, ‘Black Spartan’ made his debut in the Octagon in 2025 with a first-round KO win over Saimon Oliveira. Now, he’s already up against a ranked fighter.

David Martinez previously revealed how Melissa played a huge role in his UFC debut. He said, “She always gets the goals. She inspired me to be better today and the other days… Fighting in the UFC with my sister is my biggest dream. That’s all.” And now, the siblings are after their respective championship titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can they succeed in their quest? Do let us know what you think of the brother-sister duo in UFC.