Who Is Denise Gomes’ Partner? Everything You Need to Know About Karol Rosa

“I was with her since we lived in Brazil.” Karol Rosa’s words offer a glimpse into a relationship that has grown alongside two fighters’ journeys in MMA. From Brazil to the UFC, Rosa has built a name for herself through determination, hard work, and a relentless approach inside the Octagon.

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But there is another side to the fighter that has captured attention beyond her career. Denise Gomes’s partner has her own compelling story, from humble beginnings to becoming a UFC athlete. So, who is Karol Rosa, and what has shaped the woman behind the fighter?

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Who is Karol Rosa?

Karol Rosa is the professional name of Karolline Rosa Cavedo, a Brazilian mixed martial artist from Vila Velha, Espírito Santo. Born on December 30, 1994, she competes in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division and made her UFC debut in August 2019. The UFC lists her as an active fighter, with Muay Thai as her fighting style and GAEA Project as her current team.

Rosa began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at 13 and entered professional MMA at 17. Her early years were far from glamorous. She studied during the day, trained for hours, and worked as a waitress to help her family financially.

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What are Karol Rosa’s height and age?

As of August 2026, Karol Rosa is 31 years old. She was born on December 30, 1994, meaning she will turn 32 at the end of 2026. Additionally, Karol is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, or approximately 170cm.

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When did Karol Rosa meet Denise Gomes?

The exact story of how Denise Gomes and Karol Rosa first met has not been publicly documented in reliable sources. What is confirmed is that the two Brazilian fighters began dating in 2018 and had already built a close personal and professional relationship before both reached the UFC.

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Karol later explained to the UFC that she had been with Denise since they were living in Brazil. She also described being present for Gomes’ Dana White’s Contender Series appearance and said cornering Denise during her UFC debut was a particularly special experience.

What does Karol Rosa do for a living?

Karol Rosa is a professional mixed martial artist and UFC fighter. She competes in the women’s bantamweight division and has been a professional fighter since 2012. She joined the UFC in 2019 and has spent much of her career competing against established names in the division.

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Her fighting background includes Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai, and she holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Earlier in her career, she had to balance training with other work, including waitressing and teaching, before she could dedicate herself fully to MMA.

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Today, fighting is not her only professional focus. Rosa is also one of the people behind GAEA Project, an MMA initiative created with Denise Gomes and Jessica Andrade to provide a supportive training environment for female fighters. In May 2026, it was confirmed that the project had expanded into an academy in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo, offering MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu training.

Karol Rosa’s Earnings

Karol Rosa’s UFC earnings offer a glimpse into how her fight income has grown over the years. According to UFC Promotional Guidelines payment figures reported by MMA Junkie, Rosa received $6,000 for her UFC 280 appearance in 2022. That figure rose to $11,000 for her UFC 311 bout in January 2025, and she received another $11,000 promotional-guidelines payment for her June 2026 fight against Luana Santos.

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However, these payments represent only one part of a UFC fighter’s overall earnings. They do not necessarily reflect a fighter’s complete fight purse or account for potential bonuses, sponsorship income, taxes, training costs and other expenses.

As for Rosa’s overall wealth, some online estimates place her 2026 net worth at around $300,000. However, there is no publicly verified figure from Rosa, the UFC or her representatives, so the estimate should be treated as speculative rather than an established valuation.

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What is Karol Rosa’s Instagram account?

Karol Rosa is active on Instagram under the handle @karolrosaufc, where she shares glimpses of her life as a professional UFC fighter. Her profile features training moments, fight-related updates, UFC appearances, and personal posts, including moments connected to her MMA journey.

The UFC has also referenced this Instagram handle in its coverage of Rosa, helping verify that it belongs to the Brazilian fighter. While @karolrosaufc is her publicly identified Instagram account, information about her Facebook and X/Twitter profiles is less consistently verified across reliable sources.

Karol Rosa’s story goes well beyond her UFC record. From overcoming a difficult start in Brazil to building a career in MMA and supporting women through the GAEA Project, she has carved out an identity of her own. Her journey with Denise Gomes adds another meaningful chapter, but it is Rosa’s determination and growth as a fighter that truly stand out. And with more still ahead in her career, the story of Denise Gomes’s partner may be far from finished.