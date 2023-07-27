Derrick Lewis’ Wife: Meet April Davis, the UFC Star’s Partner- Age, Profession, and More

Derrick Lewis is a distinguished personality in the world of American mixed martial arts. With a remarkable record of 28 wins, and 12 losses (1 No-Contest), ‘The Black Beast’ has attested that he is a force to be reckoned with inside the Octagon. His ferocious fighting style and ability to finish opponents with devastating knockouts have earned him a legion of fans and established him as one of the top fighters in the heavyweight division. Bet you wouldn’t expect it – there’s a much softer side to this gentle ‘Beast,’ who is also a family man.

The former Heavyweight title challenger who shared the Octagon with some big names, like Daniel Cormier to A-listers like Francis Ngannou and he has even conquered ‘The Predator’ once – in their only clash, back in 2018. Throughout all this success, Lewis had a support system that brought out the very best of the ‘Black Beast’ in the octagon and out of it, and that’s his wife, April Davis.

Who is Derrick Lewis’ wife, April Davis?

‘The Black Beast’s backbone and secret to success? His wife and partner-in-crime April Davis. The UFC fighter is not only a fierce competitor inside the Octagon but also a devoted husband and father. However, there’s more to this fearsome fighter than meets the eye, and his softer side has come to light – thanks to a resurfaced exclusive UFC interview with the fighter and his wife, April Davis.

Although there’s very little data on the 39-year-old fighter’s wife and what she does, we have some intriguing details about their inspiring as well as amusing story of how the two lovebirds first met. Leave it to UFC’s very own oddball comedian to introduce himself to his life partner in the most bizarre manner possible.

How did Derrick Lewis and April Davis meet?

The story of how Derrick Lewis and April Davis met is a rather unusual and amusing one that reflects their sense of humor and deep connection. The couple was introduced by one of Derrick’s cousins, Kendrick, several years ago. In their exclusive UFC interview, April shared her initial impression of Lewis when they first connected over the phone. “When I first talked with Derrick on the phone, he’s so weird. He told me to look at his Myspace picture. He was just telling me – he was like, ‘I’m really black!’ I said, ‘Okay.'” April Davis would soon come to find herself enjoying a lot more of Lewis’ unique brand of humor.

UFC fans will be familiar with this comical humor of Lewis through iconic post-match lines such as, “my balls was hot”, “where Ronda Rousey fine a** at?” and “I just gotta do a number two that’s all”.

She further publicized an unexpected turn of events after their phone conversation. Derrick Lewis surprised her by showing up at her house the very next day. This impromptu move proved Derrick’s boldness and determination to get to know April better, and it seems to have worked out in their favor.

Derrick Lewis Shocked Now-Wife April Davis After “Weird” Initial Meet

April Davis’s initial reaction to Derrick’s uniqueness did not deter the couple from exploring their connection further. Their love story took a playful and surprising turn, and they eventually tied the knot in 2017 in Hawaii.

Since then, they have been inseparable, forming a strong and unbreakable bond. The American fighter has total faith in the purity of his bond with his wife. He asserted, “I believe I’ve met the right woman to help me here in my path [who] will keep me focused at all times.”

Derrick Lewis values April as his partner in life, acknowledging her unwavering support during his darkest times. Despite facing controversies and legal troubles, April stood by him, becoming his anchor during difficult times. Derrick attributes his positive transformation to the influence of April, and he attributes his ability to avoid falling back into old habits to their strong relationship. But what about the infants in their family? Let’ check out the details of Lewis’s children.

How many kids do Derrick Lewis and April Davis have?

Derrick Lewis married April Davis in Honolulu in 2017. In the seven years of marriage, the couple welcomed three children into their family – two sons and a daughter. However, the only problem is that Lewis prefers to keep his family out of the limelight, which is the reason we don’t know what the names or ages of his children are.

As Derrick Lewis prepares for his upcoming fight against Jhonata Diniz at UFC on ESPN+ 104 this weekend, his fans will undoubtedly be cheering him on, knowing that behind the fierce fighter lies a caring and devoted husband who has found his happily ever after with April Davis. Their unique and heartwarming love story serves as a reminder that even the toughest fighters have a personal life filled with love and connection.

‘The Black Beast’ has a formidable challenge coming up in the shape of Diniz. Will he be able to continue his winning ways?