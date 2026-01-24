Who Is Derrick Lewis’s Mother? Everything You Should Know

Since joining the UFC in 2104, Derrick Lewis, now in his 40s, continues to entertain the MMA fans both inside and outside the Octagon. With his humor and unfiltered opinions during the pre-fight and post-fight interviews, he has earned a special place in fans’ hearts even without a UFC title. Throughout his UFC heavyweight career, Lewis fought consistently and remained one of the most marketable athletes in the division.

With his “Wrecking Ball” personality, Derrick Lewis has racked up 16 knockouts. Moreover, his explosive fighting style, combined with his charisma and relatability, keeps fans cheering as he returns to the Octagon tonight for his 31st UFC bout. While fans follow his public life closely, they know little about his early years, his parents, and especially his mother. Now, let’s dive in and explore his story.

Who are Derrick Lewis’ parents?

Derrick Lewis was born in New Orleans and ranks as the second oldest of seven siblings. However, his mother decided to relocate with the kids in 1999 because of an abusive relationship with his stepdad, moving them across different states to give ‘The Black Beast’ and his siblings a better life. His parents’ names remain private, but Derrick credits his mother’s sacrifice and unwavering love for shaping the man he is today. As a result, he proudly dedicates his wins to her.

Imago July 13, 2025, Nashville, Tn, United State: Derrick Lewis fights Tallison Teixeira in a Heavyweight bout during the UFC Nashville: Lewis vs Teixeira at Bridgestone Arena on July 13, 2025 in Nashville, TN, United State. /PxImages Nashville United State – ZUMAp175 20250713_zsa_p175_169 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

“Since I was probably eight years old, just about everyday… my mom and my stepdad would roll around in the living room fighting… watching my mom getting abused every day and not being strong enough to pull my stepdad off her… that’s what I think about on fight night,” Derrick Lewis said, reflecting on his mom’s struggles and how they motivate him.

What is the ethnicity of Derrick Lewis’ parents?

Derrick Lewis’s parents’ ethnicity has not been publicly confirmed, but the demographics of New Orleans, Louisiana, provide some insight. The state ranks second in the U.S. for the percentage of Black or African American residents, and the city itself counts 59% African American, making it one of the country’s cities with the largest Black population share.

Therefore, this suggests that the Texan’s ancestors came from Africa. During the 19th century, traders and colonizers forcibly brought many West and Central Africans to America as slaves, representing diverse ethnic groups such as the Yoruba, Igbo, Akan, Mandinka, and Kongo.

How good is Derrick Lewis’ relationship with his mother?

Derrick Lewis has a close bond with his mother and always gives her credit for everything she did to support him and his siblings while they were growing up. Even now, after reaching success, he never stops showing gratitude. In fact, after every fight, the Houston native dedicates his wins to her, recognizing the encouragement and strength she gave him throughout his life.

“Unfortunately, like a lot of other Black families, I grew up without a father figure,” Derrick Lewis says. “My mom was there to take care of us. For her to go through all she went through and still love us and take care of us the way she did, all I’ve ever wanted to do is help her. I’m dedicating this fight to my mother. I’m doing that to let her know I never gave up, and we’re finally living a happy life.”

However, despite his close relationship with his mother, Derrick Lewis does not get along with most of his other family members. He hinted at a sibling who, according to ‘The Black Beast’ , treats him like a money-making machine and only wants to live off his earnings.

Even though Derrick Lewis has given them a lot, including a car, they haven’t even bothered to take care of it themselves. “They want me to pay the car note, the house note and pay their bills. It’s never enough,” Lewis told ESPN.

He also suggested that his family might have treated him better if he had not become successful, since they did not support him while he built his career as a fighter.

How Derrick Lewis’ Upbringing helped in his UFC journey

Derrick Lewis grew up with a tough and chaotic childhood, and life outside the house challenged him constantly. He got into street fights frequently, starting in New Orleans and later continuing in Houston, which ultimately pushed him onto a difficult path. At one point, a brawl sent him to prison on charges of aggravated assault.

Despite this, Lewis earned a college football scholarship, but ongoing conflicts with the law eventually landed him in the central unit in Sugar Land for three and a half years. Now, he sees those challenges as blessings.

“If I didn’t go through that situation, I would never be the person that I am today or the fighter that I am today,” said Lewis, who began his fighting career nearly 10 years ago and has gone 13-5 during the course of his nearly seven-year.

While in prison, officials denied Lewis parole multiple times, which in turn gave him space to reflect on his life and decide whether he wanted to continue down the same path. Upon his release, a friend introduced him to MMA, which ultimately set him on the road to his UFC career.

Now that Lewis has built his brand, he’s set to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta this weekend. Do you see him taking the win? Drop your thoughts below.