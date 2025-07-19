Who Is Dr. Lucas Penchel? Suspended Doctor Who Helped UFC’s Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa is best known for his phenomenal physique. With a build that looks straight out of a comic book, many in the MMA community have frequently accused Costa of using performance-enhancing drugs. However, the Brazilian has consistently maintained his innocence and, notably, ranks among the most tested athletes in the UFC. Despite the constant scrutiny, investigators have never found conclusive evidence against him.

After a year-long layoff, he’s finally set to return to the Octagon tonight at UFC 318, where he takes on Roman Kopylov in a pivotal clash that could determine his future in the middleweight top 15. Yet, hours before the fight, Costa’s past suspension has resurfaced due to his ties with longtime doctor and manager Dr. Lucas Penchel. With the spotlight back on the “secret juice” saga, let’s revisit what really went down back then.

Who is Dr. Lucas Penchel and what was his role?

Dr. Lucas Penchel, a medical doctor by profession, graduated from medical school in 2011. He went on to pursue postgraduate studies in nutrology and endocrinology, eventually mastering both fields. In 2014, he founded Clínica Penchel in Belo Horizonte, which has been operating ever since.

However, how he eventually came to work with Paulo Costa remains something of a mystery. For Costa, though, the controversial doctor has become nothing short of a “wizard.” But things took a turn in 2017, when actions involving both the doctor and Costa led to their suspension. So, how did the controversy begin? What exactly happened that led to the two-year suspension of Costa’s so-called Sorcerer?

Why was Paulo Costa’s doctor suspended by USADA?

In 2020, USADA suspended Dr. Lucas Penchel for two years after he allegedly administered intravenous (IV) infusions exceeding the permissible limit under anti-doping regulations to UFC fighter Paulo Costa and his brother in 2017. At the time, the UFC’s anti-doping policy prohibited IV infusions exceeding 50 mL within a six-hour window unless medically justified. Penchel reportedly violated these limits during the weigh-ins for UFC 212 and UFC 217.

As a result, Paulo Costa received a six-month suspension in 2020, while Dr. Penchel accepted a two-year ban in his capacity as athlete support personnel. USADA prohibited him from any involvement with UFC athletes during this period. “Dr. Penchel, like all athlete support personnel, was entrusted to help athletes make safe and informed decisions, but instead, he violated anti-doping rules and his oath to best protect athletes’ health and safety,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart.

How did Paulo Costa react to the suspension?

Dr. Penchel’s two-year suspension officially began on March 17, 2020, and has since concluded. Yet, throughout the controversy, Paulo Costa remained unwavering in his support. Despite USADA barring Dr. Penchel from taking on any role—be it as a cornerman, agent, or in any athlete-support capacity—Costa made it clear that their doctor-patient relationship would continue. Reacting to the suspension at the time, Costa criticized the punishment as overly harsh and accused USADA of crossing a line.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow in 2020, Costa defended Penchel, saying, “Dr. Lucas has never done anything wrong, he’s a reliable person,” he said. “I had a dehydration problem and came this close of not being able to fight, my stomach hurt and everything. He helped us get a medical prescription and the allowed amount of saline solution. Because he’s a doctor and would not deny helping me, he prescribed that in order to ease the pain, all within USADA’s rules. We could not prove it, though, so USADA sanctioned the punishment…He’s still my doctor.”

What’s your take on the Paulo Costa–Dr. Lucas Penchel controversy? Was a two-year suspension too severe, especially since the IV infusions contained only approved substances but went over the allowed volume limit? Share your thoughts below.