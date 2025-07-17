Who Is Dustin Poirier’s Manager Robert Roveta? Relationship, Agency & More

The professional lives of UFC fighters are definitely shaped by their talent, grit to win, and the unwavering support of fans and family. But it can be stated with utmost truthfulness that a fighter’s bond with their manager is often the closest one. Ali Abdelaziz and his band of Dagestani and American fighters, almost like a brotherhood, are known to the MMA world. But today, we’re turning the spotlight on Dustin Poirier’s manager, Robert Roveta.

‘The Diamond’ is all set to make his final walk at UFC 318 in a much-anticipated trilogy fight against longtime rival Max Holloway for the BMF title. But before the Louisiana slugger puts on the performance of a lifetime in front of a roaring home crowd at the Smoothie King Center, let’s take a moment to dig a little deeper into his circle and meet the man behind the deals.

Who Is Robert “Rob” Roveta?

Robert has played a crucial role in Poirier’s ascent, steadfastly supporting ‘The Diamond’ through every significant decision in his career. The details of how and when they met remain somewhat elusive, but we can piece together Rob’s background to grasp how he entered the MMA scene and ultimately established a reputable management agency.

Growing up in Salt Lake City and attending Cottonwood High School, Roveta was always drawn to sports. What started as a hobby, juggling different roles around the sports scene, slowly evolved into something more serious. His big break came when he took over a local TV show in Salt Lake, and that’s where he caught the MMA bug. That passion eventually led him to launch Denaro Sports Firm, focused on managing combat sports athletes.

He produced another MMA show called Sportfight in Portland, forging connections with several high-profile figures along the way. Before long, fighters began contacting Rob, seeking his representation. That’s how his journey into MMA management kicked off. But that’s just the beginning—after years of relentless effort and commitment, Roveta secured a place at one of the most powerful manager meetings in the UFC.

‘Rob’ was invited to take part in one of the most influential MMA manager meetings held ahead of UFC 187, led by Mike Roberts and Jeff Meyer—representatives of Urijah Faber and Anthony Pettis. At the time, the controversial Reebok deal was a hot topic of debate among fans and pundits alike. That invitation alone showed that Dustin Poirier’s manager was a well-recognized figure within the MMA inner circle.

Now, as we know some details about ‘Rob’s journey into becoming a successful manager, let’s take a look at his role in some of the major decisions in Poirier’s career that helped shape his path.

Robert Roveta and Dustin Poirier’s Working Relationship

Well, if you’re wondering how Poirier’s deals get made, it might surprise you just how much ‘The Diamond’ trusts his manager when it comes to pre-fight negotiations. After becoming the first man to knock out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, their trilogy bout was pretty much locked in. But the Louisiana native later revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast that there were actually some negotiation issues behind the scenes.

Poirier stated via Joe Rogan Podcast, “The trilogy. For sure one of the biggest fights this year, but maybe of all time. I don’t directly talk to them. They talk to my manager, Rob Roveta. We try to put ourselves in the best position to sit at the table with them and have a legit conversation about getting this fight booked.”

That just shows how detailed Robert Roveta’s approach is, making sure Poirier gets everything he rightfully deserves. But again, that’s not where it ends. Remember Poirier’s fight against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211, which was ruled a no-contest after those illegal knees? Roveta was livid—not just about Dustin missing out on his money, but also about the UFC not booking an immediate rematch while Eddie went on to land a coaching gig on The Ultimate Fighter.

As revealed by ESPN MMA, Roveta made it clear they needed a “firm deadline” to get the Alvarez rematch locked in. Otherwise, they simply “weren’t interested.” That hard stance paid off, as the fight was eventually booked for UFC on FOX 30, where ‘The Diamond’ got his redemption with a second-round finish. Yet again, it was a managerial move that proved Roveta always pushed to get the best for his fighter.

With that being said, Robert Roveta has had his fair share of involvement, not just in Poirier’s rivalries but in many key aspects of his career. So, what do you think about his role and influence behind the scenes? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below!