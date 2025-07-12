Who Is Gabriel Bonfim? Nationality, Religion, Net Worth, Record, and More About UFC Nashville Fighter

Gabriel Bonfim may not be a household name just yet, but come UFC Nashville, all eyes will be on him. At 27, the rising welterweight contender is gearing up for the biggest test of his career, facing longtime UFC veteran Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. It’s a matchup that’s caught fans by surprise, but for Bonfim, it’s personal.

At the media day ahead of the event, he confessed, “A dream come true. A dream that’s becoming a reality. I never thought in my life that I would be fighting ‘Wonderboy.’ Very happy, and very grateful for the opportunity that the UFC has given me.” But where did Bonfim come from, and how did he earn this moment in the spotlight? Let’s break it all down.

What is Gabriel Bonfim’s ethnicity and nationality?

Gabriel de Souza Bonfim hails from Brasília, the capital city of Brazil, and proudly represents his Brazilian heritage in every fight. He was born on August 20, 1997.

His nickname, ‘Marretinha’, translates to “Little Sledgehammer” in Portuguese and is a nod to both striking power and his brother Ismael Bonfim, who also fights in the UFC and bears the moniker, ‘Marreta’.

In fact, in his UFC.com Q&A, the Brazilian star confessed that he started boxing at age 14 and 3 years later made his way into the world of mixed martial arts, following in the footsteps of his two brothers. Today, he trains alongside his brothers at the Bonfim Brothers Academy, a tight-knit gym where family values and fight discipline go hand in hand.

Before he turned pro, Gabriel Bonfim built his name as the National Brazilian Boxing Champion, using crisp striking and footwork to separate himself from the pack. He later added grappling to his toolkit and now holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, making him a serious threat on the ground as well, evidenced by his win against Khaos Williams, where he ended the fight with a brutal D’arce choke.

With that being said, let’s shift our focus to what spiritual beliefs drive ‘Marretinha’ on his quest towards the top of the welterweight mountain in the UFC.

Which religion does Gabriel Bonfim follow?

Gabriel Bonfim’s Instagram profile features the words, “JESUS ​​CHRIST MY SAVIOR” at the top, indicating his Christian faith. His walkout music is a nod to the same as he often walks out to, ‘A Alegria do Senhor’ by Fernandinho, a well-known Christian gospel song in Brazil.

In a sport where mindset is everything, this connection to spirituality may be what helps center him before battle, as we now take a look at his record and the money he has earned through his time fighting.

Gabriel Bonfim’s net worth and fight record

When it comes to numbers, Gabriel Bonfim is quietly building an impressive résumé. He currently holds a pro record of 17-1, with four UFC victories—three by submission and one via decision. His only loss in the promotion came against Nicolas Dalby in 2023, which he described in his Q&A as his toughest fight so far because “I wasn’t in top form.”

But the Brazilian bounced back strong. Since then, he’s picked up two consecutive wins, and a victory over Wonderboy could push him amongst the elite of the division. As per information provided by Tapology, his disclosed earnings sit at around $100,000, although other estimates based on publicly available sources have reported higher numbers.

Now, as UFC Nashville approaches, Gabriel Bonfim stands at a crossroads. A win over ‘Wonderboy’ could vault him into the upper tier of the welterweight division. But no matter what happens Saturday night, one thing is clear: ‘Marretinha’ is no longer just a prospect. He’s a name to remember. Will he rise to the moment and shock the world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!