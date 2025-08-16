Who Is Geoff Neal’s Wife? Mysterious Woman That Has Internet Buzzing

Geoff Neal has carved out his place as one of the most thrilling fighters in the Dana White era, showcased by his commanding striking performance against Mike Perry at UFC 245. That win catapulted Neal into the upper ranks of the welterweight division, marking a six-fight win streak to his name. Yet, like many in the sport, ‘Handz of Steel’s career has seen its share of highs and lows, a journey befitting the moniker ‘Hands of Steel.’

After his most recent victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308 last fall, Geoff Neal is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 319. He will feature on the undercard of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis headliner, taking on rising welterweight Carlos Prates tonight at the United Center. Beyond the Octagon, Neal has enjoyed steadfast support from his wife, who has remained by his side through triumphs and setbacks alike. The couple has recently gained viral attention, celebrated as a resilient and supportive duo.

Who is Kyla Neal? What does Kyla Neal do for a living?

Kayla Neal, long a private figure in the life of UFC welterweight Geoff Neal, finally steps into the public eye. In Episode 1 of the UFC 319 Embedded series, fans get an intimate look into the Texas native’s personal world as he trains in a compact gym outside his garage. Kayla joins him there with their children, providing steady support while ‘Handz of Steel’ reflects on how she has guided him through life’s highs and lows, drawing on her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu experience.

Geoff Neal emphasized, “My wife trained before! She used to do jits, and I’m really taking all that, so she has an understanding of what it takes.”Beyond her role at home, Kayla lists herself professionally as a teacher on her Instagram bio. She also actively runs her own business, linked directly in her profile. Her venture includes a wellness and supplement website, promoting products “powered by science.”

Among her offerings are peptides that boost collagen production and improve skin firmness, highlighting her proactive approach to health and wellness. While Geoff Neal pursued a different path, working as a waiter when not fighting, the couple remains united in their mission to provide their children with the best possible life.

Do Geoff and Kyla Neal have kids?

Geoff Neal and his wife, Kayla Neal, are actively raising a bustling family of four children, including three daughters. Their youngest, born early last year, and their son, who just turned two, often appear in glimpses of family life that Kayla shares on social media, showcasing the couple’s strong bond. The family lives in Dallas, Texas.

In the lead-up to UFC 319, the ‘Handz of Steel’ posted a striking Instagram photo of the family dressed entirely in white. Kayla captioned it, “Us always, just not all in this time,” suggesting their family may continue to grow. Geoff and Kayla Neal tied the knot earlier this year, in the summer, after years of dating.

With UFC 319 just hours away, Geoff Neal is set to travel 794 miles from home to face Carlos Prates, aiming to break into the welterweight top 10. Fans are already weighing in — who do you see coming out on top this time? Drop your predictions below.