brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Who Is Geoff Neal’s Wife? Mysterious Woman That Has Internet Buzzing

ByIshan yadav

Aug 16, 2025 | 5:22 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Geoff Neal has carved out his place as one of the most thrilling fighters in the Dana White era, showcased by his commanding striking performance against Mike Perry at UFC 245. That win catapulted Neal into the upper ranks of the welterweight division, marking a six-fight win streak to his name. Yet, like many in the sport, ‘Handz of Steel’s career has seen its share of highs and lows, a journey befitting the moniker ‘Hands of Steel.’

After his most recent victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308 last fall, Geoff Neal is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 319. He will feature on the undercard of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis headliner, taking on rising welterweight Carlos Prates tonight at the United Center. Beyond the Octagon, Neal has enjoyed steadfast support from his wife, who has remained by his side through triumphs and setbacks alike. The couple has recently gained viral attention, celebrated as a resilient and supportive duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Who is Kyla Neal? What does Kyla Neal do for a living?

Kayla Neal, long a private figure in the life of UFC welterweight Geoff Neal, finally steps into the public eye. In Episode 1 of the UFC 319 Embedded series, fans get an intimate look into the Texas native’s personal world as he trains in a compact gym outside his garage. Kayla joins him there with their children, providing steady support while ‘Handz of Steel’ reflects on how she has guided him through life’s highs and lows, drawing on her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu experience.

Geoff Neal emphasized, “My wife trained before! She used to do jits, and I’m really taking all that, so she has an understanding of what it takes.”Beyond her role at home, Kayla lists herself professionally as a teacher on her Instagram bio. She also actively runs her own business, linked directly in her profile. Her venture includes a wellness and supplement website, promoting products “powered by science.

article-image

via Imago

Among her offerings are peptides that boost collagen production and improve skin firmness, highlighting her proactive approach to health and wellness. While Geoff Neal pursued a different path, working as a waiter when not fighting, the couple remains united in their mission to provide their children with the best possible life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Do Geoff and Kyla Neal have kids?

Geoff Neal and his wife, Kayla Neal, are actively raising a bustling family of four children, including three daughters. Their youngest, born early last year, and their son, who just turned two, often appear in glimpses of family life that Kayla shares on social media, showcasing the couple’s strong bond. The family lives in Dallas, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Can Geoff Neal's 'Handz of Steel' break into the top 10, or will Carlos Prates steal the show?

Have an interesting take?

In the lead-up to UFC 319, the ‘Handz of Steel’ posted a striking Instagram photo of the family dressed entirely in white. Kayla captioned it, “Us always, just not all in this time,” suggesting their family may continue to grow. Geoff and Kayla Neal tied the knot earlier this year, in the summer, after years of dating.

Top Stories

1

Where Is Lerone Murphy From? Ethnicity, Religion, Parents & More

2

Michael Page Stomach Scar: Did ‘Venom’ Get Stabbed? All We Know About UFC Star’s Mark

3

UFC 319 Payouts: How Much Are Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Aaron Pico & Others Earning?

4

Daniel Cormier Leaves Commentary Table to Console Fallen Student as Chael Sonnen Celebrates TUF 33 Finale Win During UFC 319 Livestream

5

Who’s Next for Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 319 Win? 3 Fights Dana White Can Make

With UFC 319 just hours away, Geoff Neal is set to travel 794 miles from home to face Carlos Prates, aiming to break into the welterweight top 10. Fans are already weighing in — who do you see coming out on top this time? Drop your predictions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can Geoff Neal's 'Handz of Steel' break into the top 10, or will Carlos Prates steal the show?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved