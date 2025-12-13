Who Is Giga Chikadze’s Wife Tamari Gazashvili? Marriage, Kids & Family Life

Giga Chikadze may be known worldwide for his laser-sharp striking and “Giga Kick” highlight finishes, but away from fight camps and bright lights, he leans on something far steadier, his family. As he prepares for his upcoming bout against Kevin Vallejos at UFC Vegas 112, fans have grown increasingly curious about the woman who has been in his corner since long before the UFC came calling.

So, without further ado, let’s break down everything we know about Giga Chikadze’s wife, Tamari Tamuna Gazashvili.

Who is Tamari Tamuna Gazashvili? Giga Chikadze’s high school sweetheart and wife

Giga Chikadze is married to his high school sweetheart, Tamari Tamuna Gazashvili. The couple has shared nearly two decades of life together. While most details about their personal story remain private, it’s believed their relationship began in 2002, and they tied the knot in October 2007.

In a heartfelt social media post, the UFC star recalled the moment he first saw her and wrote, “In 2002, I saw her first time at school and I called it straight: Look! That’s gonna be my wife.”

The couple started their life together in Georgia, eventually moving to Amsterdam, and later settling in Huntington Beach, California, in 2016. Despite the distance from home, they’ve built a strong family rooted in both Georgian heritage and American opportunity.

Tamuna Gazashvili isn’t just a supportive spouse; she’s also a successful professional in her own right. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently serves as the Marketing Director for AnB Hotel Management & Investment.

She holds an MBA from Greenwich University and has also completed a course in Online Marketing at UCLA—an impressive academic résumé that matches her business credentials.

While she keeps a relatively low public profile, her Instagram (@tmngazashvili) has around 26.4K followers and occasionally offers glimpses into her personal and family life. Just like ‘Ninja’ , Gazashvili is of Georgian descent, and the couple has managed to keep their cultural roots alive even as they raise their family overseas.

Giga and Tamari’s relationship: Nearly two decades together and children

The couple has two children—a daughter, Nita Chikadze, and a younger son named Tanjiro Chikadze. Nita, is already carving out a name for herself as a budding actress. After moving to California with her family, she began modeling and acting at the age of six.

Since 2017, Nita has featured in several short films and has earned accolades for her work. Her performances have earned her nominations such as Best Child/Young Actress at the LA Short Film Festival, Independent Short Awards, and the Indie Short Fest in 2019.

Their son Tanjiro is younger; not much else is publicly known about him. Whether it was through early struggles in Georgia, relocating across continents, or navigating life as a UFC fighter and father, Gazashvili has stood firmly beside her husband.

From Georgian school halls to UFC arenas, their journey spans continents and milestones like marriage, children, career transformations, and constant evolution. As ‘Ninja’ moves closer to his next Octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 112, one thing is certain: the fighter the world sees has always been shaped, supported, and strengthened by the woman who saw his victories before anyone else did.