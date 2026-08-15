Who Is Gillian Robertson Dating? All We Know About Her Relationship Status

Gillian Robertson has been making headlines in the MMA world for years, but lately, the spotlight around “The Savage” has extended beyond her work inside the Octagon. The Canadian strawweight is gearing up for the biggest fight of her career, a co-main event showdown against Mackenzie Dern for the undisputed strawweight title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Robertson enters the bout riding an impressive run, with seven wins in her last eight fights and a UFC women’s record seven submission victories. But while fans know plenty about her rise in MMA, there’s another part of her life that remains much harder to pin down. So, is Gillian Robertson dating someone, and who has the UFC star been linked to over the years?

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Who is Gillian Robertson dating?

As of 2026, Gillian Robertson seems to have settled into a serious relationship with a guy called Sean. Although she has not been very open about his identity to the world, she has shared glimpses of her relationship with Sean through pictures of them on Instagram.

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In one of her posts, Robertson is seen sitting beside him with the caption, “Thankful to have you in my life,” offering a glimpse into their relationship. While she has kept the details private, the post suggests that she has, to some extent, made her love life public.

Imago via Instagram

Has Gillian Robertson ever spoken about her dating life?

Gillian Robertson has generally kept her romantic life away from the spotlight. While she has occasionally shared glimpses of her personal life on social media and has previously been linked to a partner, she has not publicly gone into much detail about her relationships or dating preferences.

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Her interviews tend to focus on her career, training, and life as a professional fighter rather than romance. Even during longer conversations, such as her 2023 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Robertson primarily discussed MMA and her experiences as a fighter rather than her love life.

Are there any publicly known past links or rumors about Gillian Robertson’s dating life?

Rumors? Sure, they float around. But confirmed relationships? That’s a short list. Robertson has been linked to fellow fighters and athletes over the years, but none of it has ever been substantiated. She’s managed to keep her romantic life out of the gossip columns, no small feat for a UFC fighter with her profile.

The only real public mention of her dating life is the Sean story. And even that wasn’t Robertson talking, but just sharing glimpses and acknowledging his presence in her life.

Does Gillian Robertson have any children?

Nope. No kids. Robertson, born May 17, 1995, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is fully immersed in her fighting career. There’s zero public record of her having children, and given the way she’s been grinding through fight camps and climbing the UFC rankings, it’s pretty clear where her priorities lie.

At 31, she’s in her athletic prime, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Between holding UFC records for submissions and finishes, switching weight classes from flyweight to strawweight, and now fighting for a world title, Robertson’s plate is more than full. Kids? That doesn’t seem to be in the game plan right now.