Who Is HSTikkyTokky? All About Streamer Who Called Out Sean Strickland to Spar for $40,000

Over the years, Sean Strickland has built up a reputation for sparring and beating up influencers—Sneako would be a good example. However, there seems to be a new sheriff in town—another influencer ready to throw hands, HSTikkyTokky. The topic emerged after Strickland shared his prediction for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at 319 in Chicago, claiming the tougher man, which he believed was Du Plessis, would win.

This video caught the attention of influencer and streamer HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, during the latter’s live stream on KICK. Reacting to the clip, Sullivan challenged Sean Strickland to a sparring match, stating, “I would dog walk Sean Strickland… I’ll pay you to appear on stream and we’ll have a spar, boxing spar. 40K for a spar, all right? I will take you out, I promise you.” While Strickland hasn’t responded yet, who exactly is Sullivan?

Harrison Sullivan, aka HSTikkyTokky: A deeper dive

Harrison Sullivan is a British fitness influencer who gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok. Born on October 6, 2001, in Essex, England, Sullivan has been working on his physique since he was 16. He even shared transformation pictures between the ages of 16 and 19, trying to offer a transparent look into his journey. These days, he shares his methods and training plans through HED Fitness, helping others achieve similar results.

Before rising to fame on social media, Harrison studied at the University of Birmingham, balancing his education with his growing career in fitness. On TikTok, he is known not just for his workouts but also for his feuds with other creators, including Simple Simon and Hazey. His circle of friends includes fellow TikTok stars Ed Matthews and General G. In addition to his social media fame, Sullivan has also stepped into the world of influencer boxing.

He defeated George Fensom via first-round knockout at the Misfits Boxing Series 17 event on August 31, 2024, at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. There also seems to have been some speculation about Sullivan’s father, who some suggest was England rugby star Clive Sullivan. However, those rumors are false since Clive passed away in 1985 and had only one son, Anthony Sullivan. Regardless, besides all that, Sullivan seems to have had an encounter with cops.

HSTikkyTokky’s car accident

According to a BBC report from November 2024, Sullivan was wanted by Surrey Police after failing to appear in court over multiple driving offences. The 23-year-old was linked to a crash in March 2024 in Virginia Water involving a purple McLaren and a black Audi. Sullivan, who was driving the McLaren, reportedly left the scene of the crash. A passenger in his car and two people in the Audi sustained some injuries.

After the crash, Surrey police launched an investigation into the matter and filed an appeal to locate Sullivan, noting he is believed to have left the UK. His then social media posts suggested he might have been in Qatar. Authorities confirmed that he has links to Essex, issuing a direct appeal for him to return and cooperate with law enforcement. As of the latest update on the matter, the case remains unsolved.

From the looks of things, HSTikkyTokky is calling out Sean Strickland for clout. If history is any evidence, Strickland would accept the challenge and proceed to fight HSTikkyTokky in a sparring match. Would you be interested in the sparring session?