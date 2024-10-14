Who Is Islam Dulatov, the New UFC Signee and Versace Model? MMA Record, Modelling Career & More

Before Dana White’s Contender Series 75 earlier this week, one prominent name emerged, the last man to defeat UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira in the kickboxing realm, Artem Vakhitov. However, as the series reaches its conclusion in Week 9, the spotlight shifted to 26-year-old welterweight contender Islam Dulatov. ‘The Ripper’ earned a UFC contract after sending his opponent, Vanilto Antunes, crashing to the canvas with a step-in elbow, a moment that left UFC head honcho Dana White stunned and out of his seat. White couldn’t stop himself from labeling Dulatov a “savage.”

Standing at 6’3″, this welterweight is making waves not only in the world of mixed martial arts but also in the modeling industry. This former fashion model is no stranger to being in the spotlight, even if he has to sprinkle a dash of violence to get it. While there’s plenty of information about ‘The Ripper’s’ fighting career, fans are eager to learn more about this rising sensation’s life outside the UFC. So, without wasting time, let’s delve into the lesser-known aspects of Islam Dulatov’s life.

Where is Islam Dulatov from? Ethnicity and nationality

Many fans are confused about Islam Dulatov’s ethnicity and nationality, given his German citizenship, but his roots trace back to the small town of Urus-Martan in Chechnya. As victims of war and social displacement, his family was forced to flee from city to city. However, the chaos of the Second Chechen War made it impossible for them to stay in the country. In search of a better future, Dulatov’s parents, along with his three brothers, relocated to Düsseldorf, Germany, as refugees in 2007. Why Germany? It’s one of the six countries where Chechens have dispersed.

Initially, the language barrier kept ‘The Ripper’ and his brothers out of school for a while. Recalling those tough times, Dulatov’s elder brother, Dzhabrail, himself a model and professional MMA fighter—shared in a candid interview, “It was a difficult decision. No one wants to leave their homeland or family.” The transition was challenging as they adjusted to life in a new country, unfamiliar with the language and culture. The drastic shift caught the Dulatov family off guard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARTIALFAM ™ (@martialfam)

However, after eight years of perseverance, the family was finally granted German citizenship. Now, more than a decade later, Dulatov has not only established roots in Germany but has also embraced his passion for mixed martial arts.

MMA record of Islam Dulatov- Who has he lost to?

Islam Dulatov’s early life hardships not only forged the fighter within him but also made him as tough as a nail. This was evident earlier this week when he put Vanilton Antunes to sleep with an elbow strike in the first round. While that may not seem significant, what’s remarkable is that Chenchen prospect has repeated this feat back-to-back in his last 12 fights, finishing 9 of them in the first round by knockout.

Since his transition into professional MMA, which served as a warm-up for him, Islam Dulatov has experienced only one defeat in his professional career. Since then, he has never bowed down to anyone. However, ‘The Ripper’ considers his elder brother to be more lethal than himself. At the DWCS post-fight press conference, he candidly addressed this, stating, “My brothers are much stronger than me, and I’m not joking; I just look good.”

While Islam Dulatov may not possess the same lethal prowess as his brother, that doesn’t diminish his love for the sport, which led him to abandon his promising modeling career with Versace to fit into the Venum fight kit.

The modeling career of Dulatov, featuring Versace, Gucci, and other brands

A lingering question in the minds of fans is how the four Chechen brothers—Sulumbek, Tamerlan, Islam, and Djibril Dulatov, rose from refugee status to carve their names in the modeling world, ultimately leading them to their dream goal in MMA. It all began with the eldest Dulatov brother, Djibril, was approached by a modeling agent at a Gucci store due to his striking appearance. The agent offered him a business card, which his father initially dismissed.

However, encouraged by their mother, Djibril pursued the modeling path rooted in Islamic tradition, which opened doors for his younger brothers. Among them, Islam Dulatov’s name shone the brightest during his short stint in modeling, where he worked with renowned brands like Gucci, Lanvin, and Tommy Hilfiger. His success in the modeling industry culminated in 2018 when he was named one of the top 10 models by British Vogue.

This recognition highlighted not only his looks but also his commitment to excellence, which positively impacted his MMA fighting career and complemented his modeling pursuits. Islam Dulatov recently shared his thoughts on this during a DWCS post-fight interview, stating, “I have never had to refuse a shoot because of injuries. I only had a black eye once before a shoot for GQ, and the photographer said that it was even better this way—it shows my personality. In the modeling business, everyone knows that I do MMA. Many people didn’t like it before, but then the agents realized that I wasn’t going to quit.”

Now, all eyes are on the Chechen prospect Islam Dulatov. What are your thoughts on this new UFC welterweight contender? Do you think he has what it takes to stir things up among his fellow competitors, including formidable fighters like Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov? Share your opinion below.