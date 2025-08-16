Who Is JJ Aldrich’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Her Kids & Personal Life

JJ Aldrich has been one of the most consistent names in the UFC’s flyweight division for quite some time. She’s been active in the promotion since 2016, sharing the cage with some of the best in the world while racking up a solid 10-6 record. The Colorado native has always done her part to bring the violence every time she steps inside the Octagon

She was originally scheduled to fight Karine Silva at UFC 319, but that bout fell apart after Aldrich suffered a last-minute injury that forced her to withdraw. Her fight was also one of the series of cancelled fights for the Chicago card. Heartbroken at not being able to deliver the fight she promised the fans, Aldrich took to Instagram to apologize, writing, “Apologies to Karine and her team, I’m sure we will see each other eventually!” Silva was later rebooked to face Dione Barbosa at UFC 319, which shifted fan discussions toward how the matchup dynamics would change for Silva after Aldrich’s withdrawal. Although she won’t get the chance to showcase her skills in front of the packed Chicago crowd this time, let’s take a moment to get to know her a little more personally.

Meet Mike Golzalez, JJ Aldrich’s Husband

Well, for those curious about JJ Aldrich’s personal life, for starters, she’s happily married to Mike Gonzales, who also happens to be her long-time coach. There’s little to no public information about when or how the two first met, but Gonzales has been a visible presence in her corner for years, and he has developed his own following through coaching and online content creation. That likely means their relationship has been going strong for years, both inside and outside the fight game.

Not much is publicly known about Gonzalez outside of his coaching, though he has trained a few fighters besides JJ. What really sets him apart, however, is his presence on social media. His Instagram is filled with regular updates and snapshots, but his YouTube channel is where he truly shines. Under the name Foxx Recovery, Gonzalez not only shares content but also hosts a podcast called After the Final Bells. The channel has grown massively over the years, now boasting an impressive 500k subscribers.

Now that we know a little more about JJ Aldrich and her husband Mike Gonzalez, along with their strong marital connection, the next question fans might wonder is – do the power couple have any children together?

Does JJ Aldrich have kids?

Well, it seems JJ Aldrich doesn’t have any biological children of her own. However, she’s often been seen with Mike Gonzalez’s daughter on social media, and the bond between them looks really positive. In fact, Gonzalez once uploaded a photo of Aldrich and his daughter with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day @jjaldrich, we appreciate and love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for all you do.” That pretty much shows how strong their relationship has grown.

What’s even more heartwarming is the appreciation from Gonzalez’s daughter herself. Going by the username d.elilah1 on Instagram, she once shared a graduation post where she thanked both her father and Aldrich for standing by her side. She even credited Aldrich for supporting her through school, including paying her fees. That just goes to show the 32-year-old fighter has truly been the backbone of the family.

That said, what do you think about JJ Aldrich’s personal life? And more importantly, how soon do you see her recovering? And making her way back inside the Octagon? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!