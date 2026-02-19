Who Is KeekGrace? All We Know About the IG Influencer Behind Cheating Allegations Against Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker just came under a heavy accusation. The Kiwi star is riding a two-fight losing streak, losing his last outing a few weeks ago to Benoit Saint-Denis in Australia at UFC 325. But his latest misfortune is not professional, but personal!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His alleged girlfriend, who goes by @keekgrace on Instagram, posted a series of Instagram Stories, where she accused the UFC lightweight of cheating on her with men. “Ummm, this the guy yall look upto? I got cheated on with a man, that’s why I broke up with him,” read the first Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then went on to post proof where she showcased screenshots of Hooker’s alleged chats of having intimate conversations with men. The beration continued well beyond with more screenshots. To that extent, she also claimed that Hooker paid her to keep all of this hidden. Not only that, but the lady also urged ‘The Hangman’ to live by the truth of being allegedly interested in men, too.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 257-Weigh Ins, Jan 22, 2021 Abu Dhabi, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Dan Hooker of New Zealand poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports, 22.01.2021 19:23:45, 15469867, NPStrans, Abu Dhabi, Dan Hooker, MMA, New Zealand PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBottarix 15469867

However, all these are just accusations from @keekgrace on Instagram. Surely, Hooker might have his say on this matter, and we will only know more once ‘The Hangman’ responds.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is KeekGrace?

As revealed by the lady herself in a post circulating all over social media platforms, she described herself as a former stripper. But after she met Dan Hooker, the lady claimed the UFC star took her out of that lifestyle. According to her, she met Hooker when she was just 22 years of age, and the Kiwi fighter was 34.

So, keeping that in mind, she must be around 24-25 at this moment. Also, the lady revealed that Hooker paid for her lifestyle. As such, even covered the rent of her homes in two different countries. While she made multiple attempts to leave the UFC lightweight fighter, he somehow always swayed her decision with lavish gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although her actual name is yet to be known, the lady goes by the name KeekGrace on Instagram. Not only that, she even boasts over 10,000 followers on that platform. And through that, the public opened up about Hooker’s alleged secret affairs.

More details around the UFC lightweight star’s alleged secret relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the Instagram Stories weren’t everything that the alleged ex-girlfriend revealed. Her first interaction with Dan Hooker was in 2023 at a strip club. According to her, they immediately hit it off and became very close with each other.

Now, for those who don’t know, ‘The Hangman’ is married to Isabella Hooker, who also shares a daughter with him, named Zoey. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and to this day, they are still together. But, shockingly, according to Hooker’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Isabella knew everything about their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was married. Oh, is married. And me and her get along fine,” said the lady in a video. “Like, it’s fine. It’s like a lot of people. You don’t really know this, but pretty much every single. There’s a lot of f**king guys that if they have money and status, they’ll be married and then have their girlfriend.”

With that said, Hooker is yet to respond to the allegations leveled against him. Since losing to Arman Tsarukyan in November 2025 in Qatar, it has been setback after setback for Hooker. How do you think he responds to this one?