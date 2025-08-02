Who Is Ketlen Souza’s Girlfriend/Wife? All About UFC Star’s Partner

UFC women’s strawweight fighter Ketlen Souza is gearing up for her return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 108. But while fans eagerly await her clash against Piera Rodriguez, many are just as curious about her life outside the cage, especially her relationship status.

So, who is the woman constantly seen alongside Esquentadinha on Instagram? Is she a girlfriend, fiancée, or even a wife? Let’s take a look at all we know about their story!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about Rayanne Monteiro, Ketlen Souza’s partner

While Ketlen Souza hasn’t publicly labeled her relationship status, her frequent posts with Rayanne Monteiro leave little doubt that the two share something deep. Whether they’re training, traveling, or just relaxing, the chemistry is visible. They feature prominently on each other’s social media profiles, looking happy and in sync.

AD

Monteiro herself is a businesswoman and has pursued Bachelor of Law. Her Instagram bio reads, “Come with sincerity, because in the scam you lose” before listing her career and personal details, including the ring emoji and a couple with hearts, tagged to Souza’s profile.

That’s led many to wonder: are they married? While no official confirmation has been made, the clues are certainly strong enough to spark speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rayanne Monteiro (@rayanne.monteiroo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In a heartfelt post shared in July, Monteiro wrote, “I love you in the present, in the future, and every good memory we make together. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being real. And with her, everything is real.”

So, the two are clearly in love and plan on staying together for the foreseeable future. But what is Ketlen Souza’s story? How did she find herself fighting under the bright lights of the UFC Octagon?

Ketlen Souza’s background and early life

Born on August 18, 1995, in Manaus, Brazil, Ketlen Gabriela Da Silva Souza was always a fighter. Long before she stepped into the UFC cage, she was making a name for herself on the local circuit. Starting her professional MMA career in 2016, Souza racked up an impressive 11–3 record in Brazil before signing with Invicta FC.

She didn’t stop there. Souza went on to become the Invicta FC Flyweight Champion, adding to her collection of five career titles, including Mr. Cage, SFT, Star Combate, and Rei Da Selva. Her journey to the UFC has been anything but easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Souza’s most challenging fight, by her own admission, came against Gisele Moreira. In her UFC.com Q&A, she confessed, “My toughest fight was against Gisele Moreira in the 61kg category. I move up two categories for a fight. Good ground fighter and it was a very balanced fight.”

Outside the Octagon, Souza’s life is just as colorful. She studied physical education for four semesters and worked in a food hall before going pro.

She also competed in the 2014 World Wrestling Championship, showing early signs of her well-rounded skill set. Her favorite fighter? None other than Conor McGregor, “because of the championship mindset he has.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When she’s not training, Souza enjoys simple pleasures, singing, sleeping, reading, eating, and spending time with her dog. It’s this blend of toughness and tenderness that makes her both a fierce competitor and a fan favorite.

With Ketlen Souza scheduled to face Piera Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 108, all eyes will be on her performance. But outside the cage, the spotlight will likely continue to follow her and Monteiro as fans keep speculating about the true status of their relationship. What we do know is this: whether inside the Octagon or outside it, Ketlen Souza is fighting with passion, purpose, and someone special in her corner!