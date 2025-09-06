Who Is Minty Bets, UFC Prediction Analyst? Real Name, Boyfriend, Early Life & More Explored

Live TV waits for no one, not even Minty Bets. As the lights dimmed and UFC Vegas 107’s main card kicked off, ESPN viewers got more than the usual pre-fight predictions. Instead, they witnessed a real-time crash course in what happens when a live betting segment goes sideways. This time, it was Minty Bets caught reading the teleprompter like Ron Burgundy on an off day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Las Vegas native known for her polished delivery and upbeat breakdowns in sports betting, Minty Bets stumbled while previewing Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic. She started with, “Wonder why this total is heavily juiced to the under at one and a half rounds, but I’ve gotta find something similar for a better price. Excuse me. I’ve gotta find something similar for a better price. Oops. I’m so sorry.” The short, awkward slip instantly went viral after the “Superbeast MMA” account shared the clip on X with the caption, “I think Minty Bets needs a software update.” But who really is Minty Bets?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Minty Bets’ real name, relationship status & more

Minty Bets, who has kept her real name under wraps, reportedly once owned and operated a wedding floral design business in her hometown of Las Vegas before transitioning into sports betting. When it comes to her dating life or relationship status, she’s kept that just as private. Despite staying active with her 22.8K Instagram followers, her posts remain professional, focused mostly on betting insights and the foods she loves. But have you ever wondered how Minty became the “Bettor Next Door”?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Minty Bets’ early life & background

As Minty Bets sat down with Playboy last year, to talk about her journey into sports betting, she shared that she’s a first-generation Thai-American whose parents moved to Las Vegas to work in casinos. Her father’s love for sports introduced her to the world of betting, even if indirectly. “The tradition in our house was that when he had a good night, he’d go straight to the casino to cash out his ticket. If he had a bad night, we’d hear him rip up his ticket,” she recalled.

When asked if this was a bonding activity with her dad, Minty explained that she mostly observed from the sidelines. Still, each year during the Super Bowl, her dad would let her pick a team and place a small bet for her. “He’d throw $20 for me on whoever I picked,” she said, noting that while he explained point spreads, she wasn’t really interested at the time.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minty Bets (@mintybets) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Minty admitted sports betting didn’t become real for her until she was 21 and looking for extra cash. Living paycheck to paycheck, she thought betting might be an easy fix but quickly realized it wasn’t. “I had zero knowledge of sports and sports betting, and I was really scared to ask people about it,” she said. Instead, she turned to friends for help but often got condescending responses like, “Don’t worry, sweetie, just follow my picks.”

Like most beginners, she struggled to understand odds, lost money, and eventually stepped away when cocktail serving provided financial stability. But in 2018, with some extra money to spare, she decided to give betting another shot, this time focusing on baseball. She then created a Twitter (now X) account to track her picks and learn from other bettors and writers. Ultimately, posting her own selections for accountability, Minty eventually tried short videos. “I then posted a video of myself making picks, a quick video, something like, ‘Hey, I’m taking the Marlins. Bye!’” That video alone gained her hundreds of new followers overnight, kickstarting her presence in the betting community.

Everything about Minty Bets’ prediction career

After 6 years of professional experience, the Nevada native now uses her deep knowledge of sports betting to create entertaining content for everyday bettors. Since August 2024, Minty has worked as a betting personality with FanDuel after building her reputation with Yahoo Sports, WagerTalk, and her early social media success predicting MLB and NFL outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before UFC Vegas 68, she even teased her role on X, posting: “I may or may not be giving out some picks during #UFCVegas68 on ESPN+ this Saturday night.” Apart from that, she has also become a regular on UFC Fight Pass’s On the Line, where she breaks down odds and provides insight for fans looking to better understand UFC betting.

Even though Minty admitted UFC Vegas 68 wasn’t her best betting night, she still relished the opportunity. “It was a rough night for my bets but absolutely unreal to have the opportunity to give out my picks for #UFCVegas68. PS: I’m staying for a bit,” she wrote. Anyway, circling back to her ESPN episode, that moment wasn’t just about flubbed lines, it was a reminder of how unforgiving live TV can be. One frozen teleprompter, one awkward pause, and suddenly the internet decides your fate. Still, Minty didn’t fold under pressure. That said, will she bounce back from this, or will ESPN’s broadcast woes continue? What do you think?