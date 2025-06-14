Who Is Miranda Maverick’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

With a professional record of 15 wins and 5 losses, Miranda Maverick is set to face former flyweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta on the Buckley vs. Usman card. Inspired to chase UFC glory after watching Ronda Rousey in her teens, Maverick made her promotional debut in 2020 and has been a rising force ever since. With 8 wins and 3 losses under the UFC banner, ‘Fear The’ is now ready to collide with a legend.

As the fighter prepares for the ultimate showdown, the MMA community is growing curious about her personal life, something beyond the cage. Well, worry not, because we’re about to dig a little deeper into her romantic life. So, without any further ado, let’s get started!

Meet Pete Hobold, Miranda Maverick’s husband

Born and brought up in Tunas, Missouri, ‘Fear the’ grew up working on her family farm. She had to move around the state from the Midwest to the Southern United States, making a name for herself in the world of martial arts. This journey proved monumental for her as not only did she make a name for herself, but she also crossed paths with her better half, Pete Hobold.

Both of them met back in 2020, and it didn’t take them long to form a special bond with one another. Since their first meeting, the couple has been inseparable, often showcasing their deep connection through heartwarming posts on social media. Interestingly, Hobold is the perfect partner for Maverick. Now, you might ask, how? Well, Hobold, as seen on his Instagram, works as a chemical researcher and maintains a strong focus on health and fitness.

How strong is their relationship? Well, back on May 31, 2024, the fighter shared a touching photograph of them together at the beach celebrating their first anniversary. The post was captioned with a long message that read, “On this day, four years ago, I met the man who is now my husband @progresswithpete @petehobold . We have been through some very hard things, many of which I do not mention on here.

“He has been beside me during mental hardships, such as panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, and breakdowns where I felt like an utter failure at life. But yet, we fought through that diversity together, and he would coax me back into knowing that people love and care,” She further added. Well, both of them have been really good to each other as their social media often showcases each other, but do they have any children together?

Does Pete Hobold and Miranda Maverick have kids?

Well, Pete Hobold and Miranda Maverick have been married for quite some time, but despite that, they haven’t had any biological children yet. While Maverick may not have become pregnant, she is certainly a mother. How? The duo adopted a sweet daughter last year. Maverick often shares photos of her on social media and has repeatedly expressed how blessed she feels to have her daughter by her side.

Sharing a photo of her daughter along with a bible she wrote, “What a change in perspective! Within just a few minutes, my life changed in responsibility, priorities, and how much love I share. Every day since her birth, I wake up in awe at the blessing that God put in our lives! Pete and I have been praying for a child to come into our lives for some time now, and Renegade is just so perfect. So many things happened that let us know God is working in her life!”

Hobold equally loves and cherishes her, often sharing updates about their newborn’s journey on his secondary Instagram handle. Both of them are responsible parents, and now one of them is about to test herself against one of her biggest challenges in the shape of Rose Namajunas. Will she be able to navigate her way across the former champ? Well, time will tell.