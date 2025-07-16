Who Is Nikolay Veretennikov? Illegal Attack Controversy, Ethnicity, Nationality, Religion, Record, and More

When Nikolay Veretennikov enters the Octagon for UFC 318, it will be more than just another fight. The Kazakhstani welterweight is eager not only to end his losing record but also to fix his image. Following a controversial performance both inside and outside the cage earlier this year, Veretennikov will face Francisco Prado at the Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025.

The 35-year-old has shown flashes of talent as well as periods of chaos in his UFC career so far. With two consecutive losses, one of which ended in post-fight drama, fans and experts alike are wondering if his next fight will be his last chance to prove his place among the UFC elite. So, before his possible last dance in the promotion, let’s find out all about him.

Where is Nikolay Veretennikov from? Ethnicity and background

Nikolay Veretennikov, who was born in Kazakhstan on December 22, 1989, represents a country that is gaining traction in global combat sports. Despite fighting out of Orange County, California, he is proud of his heritage. His fighting style incorporates his Kazakh ancestry, particularly his experience with Wushu Sanda and Combat Sambo.

Veretennikov grew up idolizing martial arts legends such as Bruce Lee and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Inspired by action films, he began training to match their strength. Over the years, he achieved the title of Master of Sport in Combat Sambo and received numerous national awards in Kazakhstan.

However, his route to the UFC wasn’t easy. Veretennikov worked long hours in security, construction, and even as an Uber driver to keep his dream alive. He left Kazakhstan with his wife and traveled to the United States, putting everything on the line to pursue a UFC career.

When Nikolay Veretennikov illegally attacked his opponent

Controversy broke out earlier this year at UFC Fight Night 252. Veretennikov had just lost a second-round TKO to Austin Vanderford, who took the fight on four days’ notice. Emotions flared as Veretennikov stormed across the Octagon and shoved Vanderford from behind, causing chaos that necessitated security intervention.

The moment stunned both fans and UFC officials. Vanderford had secured a clean victory, and the cheap shot drew immediate comparisons to Paul Daley‘s infamous post-fight punch on Josh Koscheck in 2010. After all, that incident resulted in Daley’s permanent ban from the promotion.

Though no formal punishment has been imposed, Dana White apparently mentioned the Daley problem in closed circles, implying that Veretennikov’s career in the UFC may be in jeopardy. After two consecutive losses and now a blemish on his professional conduct, the Kazakh fighter is walking a razor-thin line heading into UFC 318.

Nikolay Veretennikov’s UFC and MMA record

Veretennikov has a professional MMA record of 12 victories and six losses. His strength has always been his striking, as nine of his victories were knockouts. He also has one win via submission and two by decision. On the other hand, his defeats have come in various forms: two by KO/TKO, one by submission, and three by decision.

February 22, 2025, Seattle, Washington, USA: NIKOLAY VERETENNIKOV and AUSTIN VANDERFORD fight in a 3-round Catchweight bout at UFC Fight Night Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

While his potential is obvious, his UFC career has not gone as planned. In August 2024, he lost a razor-thin split decision to Danny Barlow, followed by a TKO loss against Vanderford in February 2025. These results put him on a two-bout losing streak and now force him to fight for his contract again at UFC 318.

Is Nikolay Veretennikov married? Wife and kids

Despite all the attention surrounding his fighting career, Nikolay Veretennikov likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye. While he has talked about moving to the United States with his wife to pursue his UFC dream, there is no reliable information available about his wife’s name or whether the couple has children.

At the time of writing, Veretennikov’s family life remains private. But, for the time being, the bigger question is whether UFC 318 will be Veretennikov’s comeback or his final fight. That question looms large as the Kazakh fighter prepares for what could be the most crucial fight of his career.