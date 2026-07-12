Who Is Paddy Pimblett’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Laura Pimblett

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett debuted in the UFC lightweight division in 2021. He has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC lightweight division ever since. On January 24, 2026, the Scouser superstar made his comeback inside the Octagon against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

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Although he lost a hard-fought five-round unanimous decision, Pimblett showed his trademark toughness before later sharing photos of his bruised and swollen face on social media. Through every high and low of his MMA journey, one person has remained by his side, his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife, Laura Pimblett. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Paddy Pimblett’s wife, Laura Pimblett?

Laura Pimblett was born Laura Gregory, and her roots are consistently traced back to Liverpool, England. She and Paddy have known each other since childhood, and the relationship that eventually turned into marriage began when they were teenagers in 2011.

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Public reporting does not offer a fully confirmed, detailed education trail for Laura’s high school or college years, so anything beyond that would be speculation. What is clear is that she grew up in the same Liverpool world as Paddy, and that shared background has shaped their relationship from the start.

What is Laura Pimblett’s height and age?

Laura Pimblett is 30 years old, with Paddy confirming her age in a heartfelt Instagram birthday tribute on May 11. Celebrating the milestone, he wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to my wife @laurapimblett1996x… been by my side since day one when I was a nobody. Her loyalty is second to none and gave me the greatest gift a man could ask for in our little angels ❤️.”

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While Laura’s exact height has never been publicly confirmed, she has generally preferred to keep personal details such as her physical measurements and private life out of the spotlight.

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When did Paddy Pimblett meet Laura Pimblett?

Paddy and Laura’s story starts the way a lot of real-life love stories do in Liverpool: with proximity, familiarity, and years of seeing the same face around the neighborhood. They grew up just a few doors apart, and Laura later described how the romance eventually began when they started speaking on Facebook around 2011. “I ended up speaking on Facebook and it just went from there, really,” Laura said on Tea Time with Livvy, adding that they were 15 when things turned serious.

Laura also admitted that romance was the last thing on her mind when they were children. “I never liked him as a child. He was a horrid child. I’m not joking,” she laughed. “You’d walk past him on the street, and you’d run past him like, ‘Bye!'” Despite their rocky first impressions, the childhood neighbors eventually became teenage sweethearts and later built a family together.

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After nearly a decade together, Paddy proposed to Laura during a holiday in Thailand in February 2020. The couple tied the knot on May 28, 2023, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They welcomed their twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, in April 2024.

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What does Laura Pimblett do for a living?

Laura Pimblett’s professional career has not been publicly disclosed. Unlike Paddy, she keeps much of her working life private, and there are no verified reports identifying her occupation or business ventures. She is, however, active on social media, where she occasionally shares family moments, travel experiences, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of life alongside the UFC star. Since welcoming twins, Laura has frequently appeared in posts documenting the couple’s growing family, but she has not publicly discussed her career or whether she works outside the home.

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Meet Laura Pimblett and Paddy Pimblett’s children

Paddy and Laura are parents to twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, who were born on April 17, 2024. The couple frequently shares glimpses of family life on social media, with the twins becoming a cherished part of their journey together. Announcing their birth, Paddy wrote, “April 17, the day our lives changed forever. All worth it for yous two perfect little girls Betsy and Margot Pimblett.”

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The UFC star has often spoken about how fatherhood transformed him both personally and professionally. Ahead of UFC 304, he said, “A lot’s changed. I got two daughters now… I’ve got to put food on the table for my kids.” He added that whenever a fight gets difficult, “I know all I got to do is think of my two daughters Betsy and Margot and I’ll push through anything.”

Speaking to the BBC in 2025, Pimblett also admitted that becoming a father gave him extra purpose, saying, “It’s given me more motivation. I’m training harder than I’ve ever trained now because they’re in the back of my mind. I need to look after them for the rest of my life.”

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What is Laura Pimblett’s Instagram account?

If you want to keep up with Laura Pimblett, you can find her on Instagram at @laurapimblett1996x. That’s where she posts all the good stuff about family photos, updates on Paddy, and glimpses into their life together.

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As for other platforms, there’s no public Facebook or Twitter (X) account that’s been officially confirmed. Laura seems to be an Instagram girl through and through. That’s where she shares her world, and honestly, that’s more than enough for fans who want to see what life is like as Mrs. Pimblett.

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Pimblett’s next stretch will keep the family under the same bright lights. With Laura and the twins in his corner, he is no longer just fighting for rankings or hype. He is fighting as a father, a husband, and a man who has already outgrown the “prospect” label. That usually makes a fighter sharper, or at least more dangerous to doubt. And with his next chapter still unfolding, the personal side of the story may end up being just as important as the punches.