Who Is Quinton Rampage’s Daughter, Nanami? All We Know About Raja Jackson’s Sister

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has spent much of his life in the spotlight, whether through his famed UFC career, film appearances, or even his active social media presence. Yet behind the scenes, he is also a father of five, and it’s clear that family is very important in his life.

While his son Raja Jackson recently made headlines for a brutal assault at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event, not all of Rampage’s children have been in the spotlight for controversy. Instead, his daughter Nanami, also known as ‘Naname’, has carved out her own place in the family, mostly avoiding the chaos that has surrounded her father’s work and her brother’s name in recent times. So, let’s find out all about Rampage Jackson’s only daughter.

Meet Nanami Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s only daughter

Born on July 15, 2005, Nanami Nakia Jackson is the youngest of Rampage’s children and his only daughter. The child of Rampage and his former wife, Yuki Imoto, Nanami, represents the Japanese-American blend that defines part of Rampage’s family story. She grew up in California with her brothers, but has always had her own identity.

Take her middle name, ‘Page,’ as a subtle example, as it differs from the middle name of her brothers, all of whom share the name ‘Rampage.’ Despite being the daughter of a world-renowned fighter, Nanami has lived a relatively private life. Rampage has often shared moments of pride, celebrating her accomplishments on social media.

From posts highlighting her great academic record, as she apparently graduated high school with a GPA over 4.0 and is now a student at Fordham University, to passionate birthday notes, Dad expresses both playful and sincere love for his daughter.

Nanami, now 19, stands tall as the Jackson children’s most grounded and academically driven member, avoiding public drama in favor of her schooling and young adult life. For Rampage supporters, she represents the softer side of the fighter: the adoring father who, despite his rough exterior, clearly loves his daughter.

The rest of Rampage Jackson’s kids

Nanami holds a special place as Rampage’s only daughter, but she is not the only child. Rampage has at least five children: Raja, Elijah, D’Angelo, Nanami, and a fifth child, who is thought to have been born around 2023. His children are from various relationships, resulting in a blended family that, while close, has occasionally found itself in the public eye for reasons their father would rather avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raja, the eldest son, has recently received a lot of attention for his involvement in the KnokX Pro Wrestling incident with Stuart ‘Syko Stu’ Smith, which has sparked controversy and even a police investigation. Meanwhile, Elijah and D’Angelo have led relatively quieter lives, though Rampage has occasionally shared glimpses of them online.

In contrast to Raja’s current troubles, Nanami has arisen as a reminder that Rampage’s reputation as a father is defined by more than just scandal. His children are each forging their own paths, with Nanami focusing on education and independence while her siblings follow alternative interests. Whatever the headlines say, Rampage’s relationship with his children is one of the most personal and enduring facets of a career marked by highs, lows, and some really unforgettable fights.