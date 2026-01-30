Who Is Rafael Fiziev’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Kamilla

For UFC fans, Rafael Fiziev stands out as a ferocious fighter who dominates opponents inside the Octagon. While that image holds true, the lightweight contender also shows a more personal side away from the spotlight. Along with being a world-class martial artist, ‘Ataman’ is a family man, and his popularity has sparked curiosity among fans about his personal life, especially about his relationship with his wife.

At UFC 325, the Azerbaijani 155 lbs standout makes his return against another dangerous opponent. Inside Qudos Bank Arena, Fiziev will take on former Fighting Nerds member Mauricio Ruffy in a highly anticipated lightweight clash. With the matchup in place, pressure sits on the 32-year-old to prove the value of his experience against a lower-ranked fighter. As ‘Ataman’ prepares to light up the arena this weekend, let’s take a closer look at his personal life and the woman who stands by his side.

Who Is Rafael Fiziev’s Wife, Kamilla?

According to TV ShowStars’ report, Rafael Fiziev is currently married to a Kyrgyzstani woman named Kamilla. Despite his status as one of the UFC’s most recognizable stars, the Azerbaijani standout has kept his married life largely private and has shared very few details publicly. Because of that, little is known about what the lightweight’s wife does for a living.

However, what is clear is that the couple has been together in a long-lasting marital relationship. With limited information available about Fiziev’s wife and her background, let’s take a look at how the couple first met.

How did Rafael Fiziev and Kamilla meet?

The UFC has its fair share of superstar couples like Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin, who share almost every detail of their lives on social media. But the same cannot be said for Rafael Fiziev and his wife, Kamilla. Although some reports suggest that the lightweight contender met his wife while living in Kyrgyzstan. But the exact detail of how they met is still under wraps.

As ‘Ataman’ and Kamilla reportedly spent their initial days in Kyrgyzstan, they soon had to search for a new home. Because of the alleged discrimination against Shia Muslims at that time, Fiziev decided to leave the country and shift to Thailand. Still, there was an interesting catch! While the 155 lbs contender stayed in Thailand, he continues to carry an Azerbaijani passport and also represents the country in the UFC.

Surprisingly enough, Fiziev is not ethnically Azerbaijani. His origins lie in Kazakhstan, where his parents are actually from. With that in mind, it is fair to say Rafael Fiziev is truly multicultural, shaped by the influence of different countries and their cultures.

Now that some details about his relationship with his wife have surfaced, curiosity naturally shifts toward his family life. Interestingly, the 32-year-old has been a little more expressive when talking about his children.

Meet Kamilla and Rafael Fiziev’s Children

According to IMDb, Rafael Fiziev and his wife Kamilla share two sons, Musa Fiziev and Ali-Abbas Fiziev. Just like his marriage, ‘Ataman’ has not revealed many details about his children, including their ages or other personal information. Still, he has clearly shown gratitude toward his family and often points to them as his biggest motivation.

Back in 2022, Fiziev uploaded a photo on Instagram holding his two sons. From the picture, they appeared to be around the same age. He captioned the post, “All gratitude and praise to Allah ☝🏼 the little ones strengthen, grow up.” But that moment was not the only sign of the lightweight fighter’s deep connection to his family.

“From 12 years old I fight… For me, it’s how I live, in the cage I live. This is love for me, this is first love because my family in history were warriors from an area where you need to be a warrior. If you’re not a warrior, you’re nothing,” Fiziev said in an interview with Asian MMA, opening up about his mindset and the role his family plays in his life.

So, these are the most important details we know about Rafael Fiziev’s wife and children, a meaningful life outside the cage. That said, do you think his family will give the Azerbaijani star the extra motivation he needs when he steps into the Octagon this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.