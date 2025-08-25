Who Is Raja Jackson’s Mother? All We Know About Quinton Rampage’s Baby Mama and Japanese Ex-Wife

Being famous is like living in a house of cards. One slip and everything you built over the years comes crashing down. Something similar is happening to former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Why? Well, thanks to his 25-year-old son, Raja Jackson!

On Saturday, Raja Jackson assaulted a wrestler, Stuart Smith, known in the ring as ‘Syko Stu,’ during a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy show in Sun Valley, Los Angeles, California. This sent the army veteran wrestler to the hospital in critical condition, leading to enormous backlash against Raja Jackson on social media. Amid all this, people have grown curious about Jackson’s personal life, especially about his mother and Rampage’s former wife.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All we know about Raja Jackson’s mother

Born on March 15, 2001, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Rampage Jackson, Raja’s mother is not named in any publicly available sources. In fact, his family background is as complex as it gets. Raja was born from a previous relationship that Rampage had. Rampage met Raja’s mother during college, but their relationship ended shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Unfortunately, Raja’s mother seemed to have struggled with substance addiction during her pregnancy. This played a key role in her losing custody of Raja, and Rampage was awarded full custody of his son. Raja has since grown up with Rampage and his other children. Interestingly, Rampage has four other children with three different women.

His other children are D’Angelo Jackson and Elijah Jackson and Naname Jackson with his Japanese ex-wife. He also has a fifth child, born in 2023, with a 25-year-old Latina woman, though her and the child’s identities remain unknown. Like Raja, it’s unclear who D’Angelo’s mother is, but Jackson had his other two children with his Japanese ex-wife, Yuki Jackson, who is also known as ‘Mama-san.’

Meet Mama-san, Rampage Jackson’s Japanese wife

Rampage might be known for his MMA career, but his personal life has also drawn plenty of attention. At the center of it is his Japanese ex-wife, Yuki Jackson, affectionately called ‘Mama-san’ by Rampage’s friends and gym buddies. Yuki Imoto married Rampage in 2002, and the couple went on to raise four children together—D’Angelo, Raja, Elijah, and Naname.

Biologically, though, Yuki is not the mother of D’Angelo and Raja, but she embraced the role of their mother. Despite their bond, the marriage faced turbulence. In 2006, Rampage and Yuki separated. However, after nearly 12 years apart, Rampage and Yuki reconciled again around 2017. But yet again, they went their different paths a few years later, this time for good.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite everything that happened between them, ‘Mama-san’ remains an important figure in Rampage’s story.

Having said that, Rampage Jackson seems to have a complicated home life. However, with Raja’s recent actions, things have become much more difficult for Rampage. Only time will tell what’s in store for the family. But what do you make of all this?