Who Is Robert Valentin? Ethnicity, Nationality, Record, Nickname, and More

Robert Valentin is not your average fighter, and he’s not trying to be! When the brawler first stepped under the UFC lights, he wasn’t overwhelmed — he leaned in. “I love the show. I love the lights, and the bigger the stage gets, the more excited I get to go in there. I’m so f—- pumped.” he told MMA Junkie ahead of his promotional debut in 2024.

His next test comes at UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3, where he’ll square off against Ateba Gautier. But for fans just getting to know him, here’s a full breakdown of who Robert Valentin really is!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Robert Valentin from? Ethnicity and background

Robert Valentin, full name Robert Valentin Frey, hails from Zurich, Switzerland. Born on March 31, 1995, he is currently 30 years old, fights out of Fight Move Academy, and proudly represents his Swiss roots inside the Octagon.

AD

He started young training in Judo at age 7. Why?

“I always liked fighting and I had too much energy that would always get me in trouble,” Valentin shared during a Q&A on UFC.com. That energy found structure through martial arts, and eventually led him to a professional MMA career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Valentin (@robzilla.mma) Expand Post

He holds a brown belt in Judo and a blue belt in Jiu Jitsu. Before MMA took over his life, he worked with his hands in a very different way, as a carpenter, building barns, houses, bridges, and roofs.

When asked about his toughest fight to date, Valentin pointed to a war with Ibo Aslan in 2018 as he shared, “We had a toe-to-toe war, and he was a lot bigger than I was.” He also named Jon Jones as his favorite fighter, praising Jones’ “violent style and killer instinct.” Now, let’s shift our focus over to his eye-catching nickname!

Meaning behind the nickname ‘Robzilla’

So where does ‘Robzilla’ come from? Valentin explained it simply in the aforementioned Q&A. His first grappling coach gave him the nickname after he kept injuring other students. Not out of malice, but sheer intensity. ‘Robzilla’ stuck, and it clearly fits his all-action style inside the Octagon.

Needless to say, his nickname is a play on the famed creature from Japanese lore Godzilla. The monster is known for being unstoppable, sometimes even playing the good guy and fighting off various other monsters. Now that we’ve addressed his nickname, let’s take a look at his MMA record.

Valentin’s UFC and MMA record

Valentin entered the UFC with high hopes but has yet to secure a win in the promotion. His professional MMA record stands at 10 wins and 5 losses, while his UFC record is 0-2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He made his debut at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho in 2024, where he lost to Ryan Loder via ground-and-pound. In April 2025, he dropped a narrow split decision to Torrez Finney.

Despite the setbacks, Valentin has shown flashes of potential and toughness that can’t be taught. His upcoming bout against Ateba Gautier at UFC 318 could be the turning point he needs. But what about his life outside the realm of fighting?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Robert Valentin married? Wife and kids

Robert Valentin likes to keep his personal life private as there is no source available for information about his wife or children at the time of writing. In fact, in his UFC Q&A, his only hobby is listed as eating!

Ultimately, ‘Robzilla’ may not have a perfect UFC record, but he brings raw energy, grit, and a no-nonsense attitude every time he steps into the cage. From his early days as a Judo-loving kid in Switzerland to diving into the fight game, his journey has been anything but ordinary. With a do-or-die matchup ahead at UFC 318, all eyes will be on him to see if this is the moment he flips the script!