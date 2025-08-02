Who Is Rodolfo Vieira? Ethnicity, Tattoos, BJJ Background, and All We Know About UFC Fighter

As UFC Vegas 108 approaches, all eyes are on Rodolfo Vieira as he takes on Tresean Gore on August 2, 2025, in a highly anticipated bout for both fighters. Vieira is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Andre Petroski earlier this year, and Gore is looking to rebound from a knockout loss. While their clash has now shifted to a catchweight after Gore missed weight, Vieira sees this as an opportunity to remind the division why he is feared on the ground.

After all, ‘The Black Belt Hunter’ remains one of the most respected grappling specialists in UFC history. But beyond the fight buzz, fans are often curious about Rodolfo Vieira’s true self: his origins, his journey from BJJ royalty to UFC fighter, and even the story behind that chest tattoo. So, without further ado, let’s find out all about the UFC Vegas 108 star.

Where is Rodolfo Vieira from? Ethnicity and nationality

Rodolfo Vieira was born on September 25, 1989, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a city that has influenced his life in more ways than one. From the streets of Rio to the world’s largest arenas, his journey embodies the ethos of a Brazilian upbringing through and through. Ethnically, Vieira is Brazilian, a term that in itself is rich and layered with influences from Portuguese, African, Indigenous, and other Latin cultures.

His surname, Vieira, derives from Portuguese, pointing to the most common genetic line in Brazil’s diverse population. Vieira began wrestling as a teenager, not with championship goals in mind, but to reduce weight. At the age of 13, he began training in Jiu-Jitsu, which would quietly launch a career unlike any other. Growing up in Rio, Rodolfo Vieira was mentored by Arlans Maia and Bruno Souza, and his early years were marked by intense training, community influence, and the martial arts culture that runs through the city.

Even now, despite moving to the United States to train in MMA, Vieira represents Brazil every time he enters the Octagon. ‘The Black Belt Hunter’ enthusiastically embraces that identity both in and out of competition. Whether he’s winning gold at world grappling competitions or submitting opponents inside the UFC cage, Rodolfo Vieira’s story is infused with the spirit of Rio.

Rodolfo Vieira’s BJJ background and lineage

Rodolfo Vieira established himself as a formidable force in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu circles even before he wore UFC gloves. He debuted on the international scene in 2009 as a brown belt, surprising the community by defeating two-time black belt world champion Braulio Estima at the Abu Dhabi World Pro.

The win was so significant that Master Julio César didn’t even wait; he simply awarded Vieira his black belt right at the airport upon his return. What followed was a rampage through the BJJ community. In 2011, Vieira won not only his division but also the open weight crowns at the World Championships and Pan American Games.

That same year, he won again at the Abu Dhabi World Pro, this time as a black belt. By then, he was widely regarded as the best competitor in the 94 kg and 207 lb weight divisions, with few rivaling his positional mastery or ability to submit from almost any angle. But even legends evolve. ‘The Black Belt Hunter’ felt the pull to pursue MMA in the mid-2010s.

Rodolfo Vieira and Andre Petroski step in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Cannonier vs Rodrigues on February 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.

And being the man that he is, Rodolfo Vieira just took the leap, practicing with American Top Team and Team Nogueira in the United States to fine-tune his transition. His MMA debut in 2017 resulted in a rear-naked choke victory, and two years later, he signed with the UFC. Since then, he has defeated opponents like Oskar Piechota and Cody Brundage, the latter earning him a second Performance of the Night award. While his striking is continually improving, Vieira’s UFC submission record speaks for itself: when the fight gets to the mat, it’s his world and you’re living in it.

The meaning behind Rodolfo Vieira’s chest tattoo

Fans are often drawn to Rodolfo Vieira’s tattoo, which rests just below his collarbone. It’s a clean, unique design made of more than just ink. In a passionate Facebook post from May 2020, Vieira explained the meaning: “Etched in the skin for eternity. Time and date he was born and his sign Aries. My son, you can count on Daddy even when you don’t want to…”

The tattoo is a tribute to his son, showing his birth information in permanent ink. Vieira, known for his lightheartedness, joked about the pain: “If I have another son, I’ll name him Benício again and put a circumflex accent on the ‘E’ just so it doesn’t look the same, because that hurt like hell… hahaha.”

He acknowledged the artist: “Thank you so much for the art, @maia_ink22—you made a wave; I really liked it.” It’s a rare view into a fighter’s softer side, which is often masked by grit, pressure, and armbars. The tattoo represents more than just a name or a date, but a deeper commitment, one that extends beyond the Octagon.

For Rodolfo Vieira, it serves as a reminder of who he fights for and the role that will keep him grounded no matter where his career leads him, while also serving as the motivation to win at the upcoming UFC Fight Night.