Who Is Ronda Rousey’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey will return to the cage on May 16th to face Gina Carano in what she has described as her final fight. Despite being away from the sport for almost 10 years, she is expected by oddsmakers to emerge as the victor. Helping her see through that goal is a man who has been the most constant presence of support in her life: her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne. Here is everything we know about him.

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Who is Ronda Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne?

Travis Browne is much more than just ‘the husband of Ronda Rousey’. Born Travis Kuualiialoha Browne, the 43-year-old was a legitimate force in the UFC heavyweight division, having fought MMA greats like Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, Josh Barnett, Fabrício Werdum, and Derrick Lewis. His last MMA bout was in 2017 against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213. His MMA record reads 18-7.

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What many may know is that despite living primarily on a ranch in Southern Oregon, Browne is from Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was born on 17th July 1982. He went to high school in San Diego and then completed the rest of his schooling at a community college in San Diego County. While initially, he showed interest in basketball and even won the 2000 Coastal North League Player of the Year, he later found his place when introduced to Brazilian jiu-jitsu at age 26. From here, it was an easy transition to MMA.

What is Travis Browne’s height and age?

Browne is 43, and at 6’6″ (198cm), he has the kind of frame that makes him hard to miss in a room, let alone in a cage. In simple terms, he was one of those heavyweights who looked built for combat sports from the start. He has a 79.0″ (201cm) reach that made him an obvious threat inside the cage. His nickname in MMA was ‘Hapa,’ a Hawaiian term for “half” or “part” of something, which reflects his mixed heritage.

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When did Ronda Rousey meet Travis Browne?

The two first crossed paths through the UFC world in 2015, when both were still active fighters. Browne had previously married Jenna Renee Webb in January 2015, but the couple divorced in February 2016. By late 2015, his relationship with Rousey was becoming public. The shared context—same sport, same pressures, same level of public scrutiny—made the pairing a natural one within the MMA community.

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What is Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne’s relationship timeline?

They began dating in 2015. Travis Browne proposed to her in April 2017 at a waterfall in New Zealand. They married later that same year in Hawaii in a small, private ceremony, and as weddings go, this one was small and intimate, just the way they like things. Today, they appear to be happy with their lives.

What does Travis Browne do for a living?

Browne is retired from fighting, but he didn’t exactly disappear after leaving the UFC. These days, he’s more involved in business and ranch life at their vast Browsey Acres in Oregon, the family brand he runs with Ronda Rousey. That shift makes sense for a guy who spent years getting punched in the face for a living. He’s still tied to combat sports history, but his current life is a lot calmer and more grounded in nature. Instead of fight camps and press conferences, he seems far more focused on family, farming, and building something outside the cage.

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Meet Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey’s children

Browne is the father of two other boys named Kaleo and Keawe from his first marriage to Erin Browne. With Rousey, he has two daughters: La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, born in September 2021, and Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, born in January 2025. Rousey has previously stated she hopes to have at least two more children after her Carano fight.

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Who are Travis Browne’s parents?

Browne grew up surrounded by a blend of cultures as his dad was Native Hawaiian, and his mom was European-American. When his father died while Browne was still a kid, everything changed. He ended up spending most of his childhood in California with his mom. That tough upbringing showed up in the way he fought; people always mentioned his resilience. Sports were an important part of his life from the start, and basketball was the most important thing before MMA took it over. His story is really shaped by his Hawaiian roots, the hard times his family went through, and his drive as an athlete.

What is Travis Browne’s net worth in 2026?

Browne’s net worth is generally estimated at around $1 million, with some sources placing it slightly higher. The bulk of that derives from his UFC career. Travis Browne earned a total of seven post-fight bonuses during his UFC career. He is currently tied for the fourth-most bonuses in the UFC Heavyweight division’s history. While the UFC veteran hasn’t pursued an endorsement-heavy public profile, he does turn a good enough profit from his ranch, running their sustainable food operation.

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What is Travis Browne’s Instagram account?

Travis Browne’s Instagram handle is @travisbrownemma, and that’s the main place fans can catch updates from him. He also keeps a lighter public profile on other social platforms, including Facebook and X, mostly through his personal and brand-related pages. Compared to some ex-fighters, he’s not overly loud online, and that actually works in his favor. The account gives a decent look at his life now, especially the family and business side of things.

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Ronda Rousey may not be in the UFC spotlight the way she once was, but every time her name comes back up, fans still pay attention. Whether she fights again after the Gina Carano bout or not, her story still has that same pull. And honestly, that’s what makes her one of the most talked-about names in combat sports.