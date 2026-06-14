Who Is Singing the National Anthem at UFC Freedom 250?

UFC Freedom 250 is shaping up as more than a fight card. The event blends combat sports, patriotism, live music, and history. Scheduled on the White House lawn, it marks a moment never seen before in American sports. While fans are excited about the fights, country music star Zac Brown has also become a major talking point. For him, the weekend represents something much bigger than politics.

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Who is performing the national anthem at UFC Freedom 250?

Country music star Zac Brown will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” before UFC Freedom 250. The United States Marine Band will join Brown during the ceremony. For fans unfamiliar with him, Brown’s full name is Zachry Alexander Brown. He’s best known as the co-founder and lead vocalist of Zac Brown Band, one of country music’s most successful groups.

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Zac Brown recently addressed criticism surrounding his appearance at the White House event. Some social media users questioned his decision to participate because of the political associations attached to the venue. Brown pushed back against that idea during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Imago Image credits: Instagram/zacbrown

Brown noted during his appearance on the show that his decision has nothing to do with politics. Instead, he views the performance as an opportunity to honor America and military members.

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“Man, I’m there for the troops, man. I’m there to honor America,” Brown said.

He specifically highlighted that thousands of active service members are expected to attend. Brown described the event as a celebration of patriotism rather than political affiliation. He also emphasized his appreciation for those who have sacrificed for the country.

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The singer’s excitement goes beyond performing music. Brown is also a longtime UFC fan. He called mixed martial arts his favorite sport and expressed gratitude toward UFC president Dana White for extending the invitation.

When and Where Is UFC Freedom 250 and Why Is It Being Held at the White House?

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m. CT. The event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The date was chosen to celebrate two major milestones. The first is President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The second is the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration.

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What makes the event historic is its location. No sporting event has ever been held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue before. That alone guarantees UFC Freedom 250 a place in the history books. Brown acknowledged the significance while discussing the event publicly.

Zac Brown described the opportunity as a chance to be part of American history. For Brown, standing on the White House lawn while participating in the first sporting event there carries special meaning. The combination of UFC competition, military attendance, and national celebration creates an atmosphere unlike any previous fight card.

“Getting to be part of American history, man. Having the first sporting event that’s on the lawn of the White House. I mean, it’s an honor, ” the artist added.

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The event itself features several high-profile matchups expected to attract major attention. UFC’s partnership with the White House has already generated headlines across sports and entertainment circles.

What other performances will Zac Brown be performing at UFC Freedom 250 besides the anthem?

Brown’s involvement won’t end with the national anthem. He’ll also perform alongside Zac Brown Band during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest. The live concert is scheduled for Friday, June 13, ahead of fight weekend activities.

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During his interview, Brown revealed that performing for UFC fans was an easy decision. His love for the sport played a significant role. He also expressed excitement about sharing the stage with the Marine Band during the anthem ceremony.

There’s another connection between Brown and UFC beyond live performances.

The promotion is collaborating with Zac Brown Band on official event merchandise. That partnership further expands the band’s role throughout the Freedom 250 celebrations.

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As fight night approaches, Brown remains focused on the experience itself. Despite outside criticism, he continues viewing the weekend through a patriotic lens. Between the anthem, Fan Fest concert, and historic venue, Brown will have a major presence during one of the unique UFC events ever staged.