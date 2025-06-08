Who Is Sitting Next to Donald Trump at UFC 316? Mike Tyson, Dana White, and List of Guests Around US President

UFC 316 lit up the entire Prudential Center from the moment Donald Trump stepped inside. With ‘American Bad A–‘ echoing through the crowd and phones flashing like strobes, the forty-seventh US President took his famous walk to his seat, backed by none other than UFC CEO Dana White. The moment was typical Trump: loud, confident, and impossible to ignore.

This time, though, it wasn’t just the fights people were watching. It was also about who chose to sit next to him. UFC 316 was already buzzing with excitement because of the bantamweight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

But Trump’s presence cageside made it a spectacle. His arrival brought another layer of intrigue to an already exciting card. And after he took his seat, fans began playing a different game entirely: celebrity spotting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Confirmed seats beside Donald Trump at UFC 316

Donald Trump didn’t roll in solo into UFC 316—and would he ever? His arrival at the New Jersey venue was as grand as imagined, but it was the crew surrounding him that drew the most attention. Dana White walked him in naturally and ended up seated on one side of him.

On the other side? Hunter Campbell, UFC Executive Vice President, quietly holding down the fort with his trademark no-nonsense demeanor. Trump was positioned dead center, precisely as he prefers it. Mike Tyson, the living legend, took his seat directly behind the president, accompanied by his wife and family.

They weren’t hidden away in a quiet corner, either—Tyson was actively engaged, catching the action and even sharing a little chuckle with Trump before the main event began. Eric Trump was seen mingling on the opposite side of the row, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner remained close by, exchanging occasional words with Marco Rubio. Yes, Marco Rubio—now Secretary of State—was there in the mix as well.

Joe Rogan, who has hosted Trump on his podcast and is a regular at UFC events, exchanged a quick handshake and a hug, with the POTUS leaning in with a few words in his wear during his acknowledgment of the commentary team. However, there was one face that fans kept looking for, one that decided to stay away from the bright spotlights of the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elon Musk skips UFC 316

Amidst the cheers and cameos, there was one noticeable absence: Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who had previously joined Trump cageside at UFC 314 in Miami, was not present this time. And the timing could not have been more pointing.

Just days before UFC 316, Trump and Musk began a fiery public feud that unfolded on social media like a digital slugfest. The two were formerly good friends and partners in politics and public appearances, but now appear to be on opposing sides.

via Imago Bildnummer: 56135920 Datum: 29.09.2011 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a luncheon program at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on September 29, 2011. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY People Wirtschaft Pressetermin PK Porträt xdp x0x 2011 quer premiumd

When questioned about their feud, Trump did not mince words, telling reporters that Musk would face “very serious consequences” if he supported Democratic campaigns. Musk, for his part, had already stated that he would reduce political spending, but Trump’s remarks made it clear that this was personal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, while Trump basked in the spotlight alongside Dana White and others, Musk’s absence was noticeable. For a man who once stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump on fight night, his absence spoke louder than any tweet.