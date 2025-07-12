Who Is Steve Garcia? Ethnicity, Religion, Relationship Status, Net Worth, and More About UFC Nashville Fighter

Steve Garcia doesn’t talk much. He lets his fists do the work, and so far, they’ve been loud. With five straight wins by knockout and a reputation as one of the most aggressive featherweights in the UFC, Garcia is quietly climbing the ranks. But behind the fight gloves and highlight finishes lies a man with a story most fans haven’t heard.

So, who exactly is ‘The Mean Machine’? From his roots to his faith, his career to his family, here’s everything you need to know ahead of his bout with Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Steve Garcia’s ethnicity and nationality?

Steve Garcia, whose full name is Estevan Garcia Jr., was born on May 22, 1992, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He proudly represents the United States every time he walks to the Octagon. His name and heritage suggest a Latino background, and his New Mexican roots are a key part of his identity both inside and outside the cage.

AD

He began his MMA journey at age 15, inspired by friends and driven by a desire to protect himself. That early spark led him from Greg Jackson’s satellite gym to Luttrell’s MMA, and eventually to Jackson-Wink MMA, one of the most elite gyms in the world. So, what are the spiritual beliefs that have guided him through this journey?

What religion does Steve Garcia follow?

Garcia doesn’t speak often about his beliefs, but when he does, it’s clear they matter. In a recent UFC interview, he said, “I’m a believer, I’m not trying to make a fool of God; I’m not trying to do those things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Garcia (@meanmachine505) Expand Post

It’s a short sentence packed with conviction. While Garcia hasn’t publicly labeled his faith, his words and actions suggest Christian beliefs play a guiding role in how he carries himself, both as a fighter and a father, as we now take a look at his relationship status and the numbers surrounding his fighting career.

Steve Garcia’s relationship status, net worth, and record

Steve Garcia isn’t just a fighter; he’s also a husband and a father of two. In his UFC.com Q&A, he shared that he has a four-year-old son and an eleven-year-old daughter who is on the autism spectrum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his aforementioned interview with the UFC, he confessed that it’s because of his kids that he refrains from indulging in trash-talking as a way to build his profile. According to Garcia, “I don’t really have a mouth on me because I also got to consider my kids. I don’t want them to look at dad and be like, ‘Man, dad looks like a meanie,’ or something like that.”

Outside the cage, along with his role as a father and a husband, Garcia wears multiple hats. In his Q&A, he shared, “I’m a manager/accounting assistant at Streamline Insurance, and then I teach at UFC Gym on certain days on top of training full-time.”

He’s also attended college for EMS training, though he hasn’t yet completed his degree due to the demands of his fighting career. As of now, Garcia’s disclosed UFC earnings sit at $162,000 according to Tapology, but that number may not reflect performance bonuses or potential sponsorship deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garcia’s current pro record is 17-5, with a UFC record of 6-2. All six of his Octagon wins have come by KO/TKO, making him one of the most dangerous finishers at 145 pounds. His recent win over Kyle Nelson came after Nelson missed weight, yet Garcia still stopped him in the first round with elbows and punches.

Now, as he prepares to face Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville, Garcia knows what’s at stake: a top-15 ranking, more eyes on his story, and another step toward a title shot. According to him, “I don’t have the luxury of stardom. How I fight has always been the way I’ve been able to be successful.” So, while others chase clout with callouts, Garcia remains grounded in his faith, in his family, and in his fists.