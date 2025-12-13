Who Is Steven Asplund? Net Worth, Ethnicity, Nationality, Parents, Career & More

This week, the UFC officially ended its partnership with one of its largest feeder leagues, LFA, a regional promotion that helped launch the careers of stars like Brandon Moreno and Mackenzie Dern. Despite this news, the spotlight is on former LFA fighter Steven Asplund, who is set to make his UFC debut tonight at UFC Vegas 112. Fans are talking not only about Asplund stepping into the Octagon but also about his physique.

In fact, his sagging, hanging stomach has sparked debate, inspired memes, and fueled conversation across the MMA community on social media. At the same time, Asplund motivates other fighters, showing that dedication and perseverance can take a fighter to the UFC. Naturally, fans want to know more about this heavyweight, so we looked deeper into his story.

What is Steven Asplund’s nationality? Where is he from?

Since debuting in the LFA in 2024, heavyweight standout Steven Asplund has fought consistently, earning a 4-1 record across his five LFA bouts. Along the way, the 27-year-old has grabbed attention with his exceptional cardio and relentless pace.

Born and fighting out of Minnesota, Asplund uses his cardio to systematically wear down his opponents. Currently, he is riding a three-fight winning streak and proudly represents the United States.

What Is Steven Asplund’s Ethnicity?

Steven Asplund is American, though sources like ESPN do not provide information about his ethnicity or heritage. Interestingly, in Minnesota, most of the population traces its roots to Northern Europe, including German Americans and Scandinavian Americans, such as Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish immigrants, who settled in the state during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Additionally, the surname Asplund originates from Scandinavia, particularly Sweden, which suggests that Steven Asplund may have Scandinavian ancestry.

Who are Steven Asplund’s parents?

Steven Asplund entered the MMA world, inspired by his father, Kevin Asplund (17-12-1), who competed in Bellator and other promotions like Polish KSW and Titan FC. Although Kevin did not achieve major success after 2012, he still left a lasting mark on the regional MMA scene. In fact, from 2002 to 2011, Steven remained undefeated for nearly a decade, gradually building his own reputation.

“My daddy did this sh-t forever. He was ranked number one in Minnesota for like seven or eight years,” he said. “Being able to watch him get all the glory and love from all our people and all the fans. To watch my old man get in there with guys my size now and knocking them out at 5’11”, 240lbs – what the f–k? That drew me to it.”

Since retiring from fighting, Kevin Asplund has focused on running Kevin Asplund & Sons Concrete, a family-owned business specializing in residential projects such as driveways and sidewalks, serving clients throughout Minnesota, while his son carries the nickname “Concrete” in MMA.

How did Steven Asplund’s weight transformation change his life and MMA career?

Before beginning his MMA journey, Steven Asplund struggled with his weight, reaching 525 pounds at one point. Determined to turn his life around, he focused on losing weight and, as a result, successfully dropped to 250 pounds. Now, he prepares to make his debut under Dana White & Co. Still, despite his progress, the Minnesota heavyweight faced many challenges along the way.

“I dropped out of high school and was working as a delivery driver for Davanni’s and a bouncer at Cowboy Jacks–not really doing a whole lot with my life,” he explained. “After I lost the weight, I was just so down in the dumps, but I’ve always faked whatever confidence I have had. I’m finally starting to get a grasp of who I am and that self-belief because I do believe in myself now. I’m a drastically different person.”

Despite these struggles, Steven Asplund has fought his way to the world’s biggest MMA stage, the UFC. So how did his journey in MMA begin?

How did Steven Asplund start his MMA career?

Athleticism runs deep in Steven Asplund’s blood. Before turning to MMA, he showed promise as a high school football player and even had D1 scholarship offers. However, his lack of interest in academics kept him from pursuing football further.

After losing weight, he found inspiration in his father and reached out in 2021 to one of his father’s former opponents to train. That decision opened the door for the Minnesota heavyweight’s MMA journey.

“I was in there for three hours the first day. Got my tooth chipped by a guy that was like 15 years older than me and I was like fuck it, I’m coming back.”

Ultimately, Steven Asplund’s determination paid off, as he went undefeated in his amateur career from May 2022 to July 2023.

What is Steven Asplund’s net worth in 2025?

Currently, there are no verified reports on Steven Asplund’s net worth in the public domain, mainly because he has just started his UFC career. Nevertheless, after making a statement on DWCS with a 16-second knockout, it’s highly likely that he secured a much-improved contract.

Tonight, inside the UFC Apex, this 6’5″ powerhouse has a chance to claim performance bonuses, and combined with his show-up money, the question remains, will he capitalize on the opportunity?