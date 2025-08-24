Who Is Syko Stu? All We Know About Military Veteran Pro Wrestler Flatlined by Raja Jackson on Kick Livestream

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, has found himself in hot water after violently assaulting a professional wrestler during an independent wrestling event in California on Saturday. The show, hosted by Knokx Pro Wrestling and streamed live on Kick, captured Jackson Jr.’s shocking attack on Stuart Smith, better known by his ring name ‘Syko Stu.’ So, how did it all begin?

According to reports, tensions had flared earlier that day when Jackson and Stu exchanged heated words. But things escalated dramatically during the live broadcast. Footage shows Raja Jackson entering the ring with ‘Syko Stu’ hoisted on his shoulders before brutally slamming him onto the canvas, producing a sickening thud. He then unleashed over 20 unanswered punches on the unconscious wrestler until several others rushed into the ring to put an end to the assault. Now, the big question remains: Who exactly is ‘Syko Stu’?

Stuart Smith: A US military veteran

Having made his debut in September 2017, Stuart Smith is an independent wrestler based in California with years of experience inside the wrestling ring. A common name in the Knokx Pro Wrestling promotion, he is best recognized for his intense in-ring persona and unwavering dedication to the sport. According to his activity on X, he appears to have trained under WWE icon Rikishi and is a fan of American heavy metal band Slipknot.

Outside the ring, Smith has openly shared his personal battles, often speaking passionately about his struggles. A former U.S. Army veteran, Smith has dealt with PTSD and has never shied away from addressing the issue publicly. For him, wrestling was more than just a sport—it was a form of therapy that helped him manage his mental health and cope with life’s challenges. Though further details about his life are not available, after the brutal assault, Smith was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jackson Jr. has been banned from the streaming platform Kick due to the severity of the incident and the heavy backlash it generated across social media. While Kick has yet to issue an official statement, ‘Rampage’ Jackson has already spoken out regarding his son’s actions.

What did Rampage Jackson say about his son, Raja, after the incident?

‘Rampage’ Jackson has spoken out following his son Raja’s involvement in a violent incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California. The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to X to clear up “misinformation” and explain what happened. “I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” Rampage wrote.

“Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring, I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” Rampage added. Rampage stressed that his son had “no business involved in an event like this.”

He reminded fans that Raja is “a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler,” adding, “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” while apologizing to Smith and Knokx Pro, saying his main concern now is Smith’s recovery.

Despite Rampage Jackson’s claim regarding his son, Smith’s current condition remains a mystery. Only time will tell whether Jackson Jr. suffers any repercussions because of his actions on Saturday night. What do you make of all this?