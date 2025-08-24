brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Who Is Syko Stu? All We Know About Military Veteran Pro Wrestler Flatlined by Raja Jackson on Kick Livestream

BySudeep Sinha

Aug 24, 2025 | 4:22 AM CDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, has found himself in hot water after violently assaulting a professional wrestler during an independent wrestling event in California on Saturday. The show, hosted by Knokx Pro Wrestling and streamed live on Kick, captured Jackson Jr.’s shocking attack on Stuart Smith, better known by his ring name ‘Syko Stu.’ So, how did it all begin?

According to reports, tensions had flared earlier that day when Jackson and Stu exchanged heated words. But things escalated dramatically during the live broadcast. Footage shows Raja Jackson entering the ring with ‘Syko Stu’ hoisted on his shoulders before brutally slamming him onto the canvas, producing a sickening thud. He then unleashed over 20 unanswered punches on the unconscious wrestler until several others rushed into the ring to put an end to the assault. Now, the big question remains: Who exactly is ‘Syko Stu’?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Stuart Smith: A US military veteran

Having made his debut in September 2017, Stuart Smith is an independent wrestler based in California with years of experience inside the wrestling ring. A common name in the Knokx Pro Wrestling promotion, he is best recognized for his intense in-ring persona and unwavering dedication to the sport. According to his activity on X, he appears to have trained under WWE icon Rikishi and is a fan of American heavy metal band Slipknot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Outside the ring, Smith has openly shared his personal battles, often speaking passionately about his struggles. A former U.S. Army veteran, Smith has dealt with PTSD and has never shied away from addressing the issue publicly. For him, wrestling was more than just a sport—it was a form of therapy that helped him manage his mental health and cope with life’s challenges. Though further details about his life are not available, after the brutal assault, Smith was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

AD

Meanwhile, Jackson Jr. has been banned from the streaming platform Kick due to the severity of the incident and the heavy backlash it generated across social media. While Kick has yet to issue an official statement, ‘Rampage’ Jackson has already spoken out regarding his son’s actions.

Top Stories

1

Did Johnny Walker Get Arrested in China? All You Need to Know About UFC Shanghai Headliner’s Whereabouts

2

UFC Fan-Favorite Shi Ming Drags Dana White Into Fire With Crushing RTU 4 Loss in China

3

Khamzat Chimaev’s Iconic UFC 319 Victory Belittled by Fan-Favorite Middleweight Title Contender

4

UFC Shanghai Walkout Songs: Entrance Music for Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling & Others

5

Viral UFC Shanghai Octagon/Ring Girls Identified: Jhenny Andrade, Kristie Pearson, and Dani’s Net Worth, Instagram, and More

What did Rampage Jackson say about his son, Raja, after the incident?

‘Rampage’ Jackson has spoken out following his son Raja’s involvement in a violent incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California. The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to X to clear up “misinformation” and explain what happened. “I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” Rampage wrote. 

What’s your perspective on:

Did Raja Jackson's MMA instincts go too far, or was it just a wrestling mishap?

Have an interesting take?

article-image

via Imago

“Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring, I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” Rampage added. Rampage stressed that his son had “no business involved in an event like this.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

He reminded fans that Raja is “a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler,” adding, “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” while apologizing to Smith and Knokx Pro, saying his main concern now is Smith’s recovery.

Despite Rampage Jackson’s claim regarding his son, Smith’s current condition remains a mystery. Only time will tell whether Jackson Jr. suffers any repercussions because of his actions on Saturday night. What do you make of all this? 

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Raja Jackson's MMA instincts go too far, or was it just a wrestling mishap?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved