Who Is Tallison Teixeira? Nationality, Ethnicity, Nickname, Net Worth, and More About UFC Nashville Fighter

With UFC Nashville just around the corner, all eyes are on Tallison Teixeira, as the UFC’s tallest fighter prepares for his biggest bout yet. The Brazilian heavyweight will face Derrick Lewis, a veteran with knockout power and legendary fame, in the main event on July 12. Teixeira sees this as more than just a main event; it’s a proving ground.

The 25-year-old enters this fight hoping to punch his way into title contention. While fight fans may have witnessed Teixeira’s 35-second knockout win in his UFC debut, many are left wondering who this new heavyweight superstar is. From his Brazilian heritage to the nickname that has stuck with him since childhood, here’s a closer look at the man behind the gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tallison Teixeira’s nationality and ethnicity

Tallison Teixeira is from Vitória da Conquista, Bahia, a culturally significant city in northeastern Brazil. Teixeira was born and raised in a traditional Brazilian household; therefore, he is both ethnically and nationally Brazilian. His fighting journey began at the age of eight, when he began practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

AD

He eventually obtained a black belt, as well as regional and national BJJ titles. His training eventually expanded to Muay Thai, resulting in a well-rounded foundation that is currently transferring into MMA dominance.

Tallison Teixeira’s nickname and net worth

His moniker ‘Xicão’ (pronounced “Shee-kown”) has a fascinating backstory. It was given to him by his older brother, who felt Tallison looked like their grandfather, Francisco. ‘Xicão’ is a fun and larger-than-life variation of “Francisco” in Portuguese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Maia 🥋 (@ommaiabr) Expand Post

While his parents chose not to call him after their elder, the nickname stuck and became his identity both in the gym and now in the UFC. In terms of net worth, Teixeira is still in the early stages of his UFC career; therefore, his stats are modest by superstar standards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Based on the current UFC pay structure and potential incentives, the 25-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $300,000. That figure is sure to climb if he wins decisively over Lewis in Nashville.

Record and personal life

Tallison Teixeira’s MMA record speaks for itself: 8-0, with seven wins coming by knockout or TKO and one via submission. His UFC debut in February 2025 was nothing short of sensational, with a 35-second knockout of Justin Tafa that earned him the Performance of the Night bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That debut came after a flawless performance in Brazil and a first-round finish in Dana White’s Contender Series. But despite his rising fame, Teixeira keeps his personal life completely private. There are no confirmed rumors of a girlfriend or a wife, and his social media presence is nearly solely dedicated to training and fighting.

Whether this is by purpose or merely the result of a fighter still on the rise, one thing is certain: he is focused on the task. ‘Xicão’ is fighting for his place among the division’s top when he gets into the Octagon for UFC Nashville’s main event against Derrick Lewis. If the Brazilian delivers another highlight-reel finish, it won’t be long before everyone knows exactly who Tallison Teixeira is. But what do you think? Will he be able to pull it off? Let us know in the comments.