Who Is the Mother of Brandon Moreno’s Kids? All About UFC Star’s Three Daughters

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returns on UFC 323’s main card to face Tatsuro Taira. But the road back to fight week hasn’t been easy. After losing his title to Alexandre Pantoja and then suffering a razor-close split-decision defeat to Brandon Royval in February 2024, the Mexican star found himself at a breaking point. The pressure, expectations, and nonstop grind had worn him down, and he seriously considered walking away.

“I was super stressed and tired, and I just needed a little time off,” he told MMA Fighting. What he needed more than anything was space. As he put it, “Just a few months to spend time with my family, out of the gym to be with my daughters, to be with my wife.” Fortunately for fans, Moreno didn’t retire. His family became the anchor that pulled him back from the edge. But how much do you really know about the people who helped him find his way back?

Meet Shirley Moreno, the mother of Brandon’s three daughters

Fans know who Brandon Moreno is today, but that wasn’t always the case. When he began his journey, he only had one person on his side—his wife, Shirley Moreno. A private and steady presence, Shirley is a quiet force that keeps the Moreno family strong despite the chaos of UFC. Their love story began back in high school, making them true childhood sweethearts.

While Brandon fought his way up from humble beginnings in Tijuana to UFC superstardom, Shirley was there every step of the journey. Through financial struggles, career setbacks, and the pressure of being in the global spotlight, she was always there. Known for valuing privacy, Shirley rarely steps into the public eye, choosing instead to focus on her role at home.

Moreno himself has spoken fondly about her background, sharing that she grew up near the Texas–Tamaulipas border and is fluent in both Spanish and English. More importantly, he has often credited her with helping him stay grounded, motivated, and emotionally balanced. The couple has three beautiful daughters together.

The three daughters of Brandon Moreno

You can be sure, ‘The Assassin Baby’ takes pride in his achievements inside the Octagon. However, those closest to him know that he is even prouder about being a father to his three daughters with Shirley. His first daughter, Madison, came into the world back in 2014, followed by Megan, who was born in 2018, and his youngest daughter, Morgan, born in 2021.

Moreno often shares joyful family moments on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the playful, loving world he returns to after grueling training camps. Whether he’s celebrating a birthday, enjoying a weekend outing, or simply spending quiet time at home, his daughters remain the highlight of his day.

It’s yet to be seen whether Brandon Moreno can continue winning in his upcoming fight. However, from the looks of his family life, it appears he has already won in life. What do you think of his family?