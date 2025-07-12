Who Is UFC 318 Fighter Francisco Prado? Ethnicity, Wife, Kids, Record, & More

UFC 318 is shaping up to be the grand stage where the legendary Dustin Poirier bids farewell after an incredible 40-fight professional career. Max Holloway will meet him in the octagon in a long-awaited trilogy bout, with the BMF title up for grabs. While the spotlight will undoubtedly center on these two icons, the undercard is quietly loaded with rising talents like Francisco Prado, who’s eager to make a statement on one of the year’s biggest events.

Prado is set to square off against Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov in the prelims of UFC 318. With names like Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen, and Kyler Phillips also featured, the entire card is looking pretty stacked. So, it’s a golden opportunity for Prado to turn some heads with a breakout performance that he truly needs. But before fight night rolls around, let’s take a step back and get to know the young Argentine a little better, both in and out of the cage.

Where is Francisco Prado from? Ethnicity and nationality

Francisco Prado comes from the lively and passionate South American country of Argentina. Over the years, the county has quietly built a reputation in MMA, thanks to fighters like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Ailin Perez, and Esteban Ribovics, who’ve all made serious waves. Prado is proud of his Argentine roots, no doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francisco Prado (@franciscoprado.mma)

However, he fights out of Miami, Florida, training with some of the toughest fighters in the UFC at the legendary American Top Team. Now that we’ve got a bit of background on the 23-year-old warrior’s nationality and ethnic background. Let’s shift gears and take a closer look at his personal life, his family, relationships, and what life looks like outside the cage.

Who is Francisco Prado’s wife? Do they have kids?

The Argentinian fighter may bring a flashy, high-octane style to the cage, but outside of it, his personal life is anything but loud. Francisco Prado has kept things pretty muted when it comes to his private life. He appears to be in a relationship with Nicole Verón. However, many details about how they met or whether they’re officially married are still under wraps. That said, there’s some heartwarming news coming from their little corner.

The couple recently shared some exciting news on Instagram that they’re expecting a baby girl soon. Prado’s partner, Nicole Verón, posted a heartfelt message that read, “The family is growing. Children are an inheritance from the Lord, and the fruits of the womb are a reward. We’re waiting for you, baby.”

With fatherhood on the horizon, Prado now has one more powerful reason to fight with everything he’s got at UFC 318. But that brings us to a crucial question—how is his UFC run shaping up so far? Well, to be honest, it hasn’t been the smoothest ride.

Francisco Prado’s UFC record and losses

Francisco Prado’s entrance into the UFC wasn’t ideal. He lost his undefeated record against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 284 in 2023. Although he quickly bounced back by getting his first win in the promotion against Ottman Azaitar at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Silva, things didn’t exactly stay on track. It looked like the Argentine was about to get a massive push, but major disappointments followed after his first UFC win.

The Argentine talent went on to drop two more bouts—first against Daniel Zellhuber at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, and then against Jake Matthews at UFC 312. So at this point, it’s not a stretch to say the clock is ticking. Dana White has recently let go of several solid fighters, proving once again that no one is safe when results don’t show up. If Prado takes another loss here, he might just find himself under the UFC boss’s laser-eyed, terminator-style scrutiny.

With all that said, what do you think about Francisco Prado? Can he steal the show and light up the stage in front of a massive New Orleans crowd? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!