Who Is Zach Reese’s Wife, Meloni? All We Know About Her Ethnicity, Career, Kids, and Relationship Details

Zach Reese steps into UFC Fight Night 267 with a tough assignment waiting for him: veteran showman Michel Pereira across the cage. It’s the kind of matchup that tests more than just technique. Pereira brings chaos, experience, and a 31-14 professional record into the spotlight. While Reese walks in with a 10–2 record and the momentum of a fighter who believes his best rounds are still ahead of him.

But while fans focus on what happens under the lights, Reese’s life still runs on a quieter schedule away from the Octagon. He lives in Shiner, Texas. And when he heads to the gym to train, he leaves behind his wife and two young daughters to chase this version of himself. So who is the woman holding the fort down while Reese chases wins on the road? Let’s learn all we know about her!

All we know about Zachary Reese’s wife, Meloni

Meloni and Zach Reese have been together since they were 17. That matters because it means she knew the kid dreaming about fights long before he had a 10–2 record. If you’ve ever wondered whether she’s been all-in on the fighting life from the jump, here’s a detail that says plenty: at 20, she tattooed Reese’s nickname, ‘Savage’, on his leg.

“She’s amazing,” Reese once told UFC.com, “She puts up with me, and just being together so long, the ups, the downs, the lefts and the rights, and she can even hold pads pretty well. It’s our little secret. But yeah, she’s a great woman, for sure.”

That line about holding pads isn’t throwaway. It hints at how hands-on she’s been with his career, even if she’s not chasing cameras or credit. There’s no public information about Meloni’s ethnicity, and she doesn’t chase the spotlight with a public-facing career profile, as more details about her are hard to find. But what we do know is that the couple has built a loving family together!

Do Zachary Reese and his wife have kids?

Yes, Zachary Reese and Meloni have two daughters, River and Roan. And this is where the lifestyle gets real. Reese has talked openly about leaving home every Monday, training all week, and driving back for a short window before repeating the cycle. That rhythm doesn’t work unless someone anchors the home base.

It also reframes Reese’s career arc. Before the UFC contract, he worked oil-field jobs to fund training. Even after setbacks, he went back to work to stack money, then returned to camp. That grind takes a toll. Two kids add another layer of pressure. The risk isn’t just about losing a fight; it’s about time away from family and the stress of making the gamble worth it.

So when ‘Savage’ walks into the Octagon against Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night 267, it’s not just him showing up. It’s a whole system behind him of long drives, two kids waiting at home, and a wife who signed up for this long before the contracts ever came.