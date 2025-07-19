Who Might Be the Ring Girls at UFC 318? Will Arianny Celeste and Others Return for UFC 318?

Bright lights, commentators at the desk, fighters inside the Octagon, and a roaring crowd—that’s the signature scene at any UFC event. But even with all the adrenaline, something often feels missing. What could it be? Of course—the ring girls. With their beauty, charisma, and commanding presence, ring girls add an extra layer of energy and spectacle to the show.

What started out as a visual attraction has evolved into a core feature of the UFC experience. No longer just eye-catching additions, they’ve become familiar and beloved fixtures of the promotion, some even more consistent than the fighters themselves. They’re a vital piece of the Dana White & Co. entertainment machine.

Now, as the UFC rolls into New Orleans for its first July pay-per-view at the Smoothie King Center—headlined by a high-stakes trilogy and the swan song of a legendary lightweight—fans are buzzing about more than just the fights. One of the biggest side questions remains: Will the iconic Arianny Celeste make an appearance at UFC 318? Let’s find out.

Who Might Appear as Ring Girls at UFC 318?

Throughout the UFC’s storied history, the promotion has introduced some of the most iconic ring girls the sport has ever seen—none more legendary than Arianny Celeste. Widely regarded as one of the most recognizable faces in the modeling world, Celeste made her mark well before stepping into the Octagon spotlight, having graced the pages of Playboy, Maxim, and FHM. Over time, she cemented her status as a true pioneer and icon in the world of ring girls.

Over the years, several standout names joined her and captivated fans across the globe, including Britney Palmer, Jhenny Andrade, and Vanessa Hanson. Each brought her own distinctive charm, quickly becoming fan favorites and integral parts of the UFC experience. But in recent years, many longtime veterans—most notably Arianny Celeste and Britney Palmer, who spent over 15 successful years as UFC ring girls—have stepped away from the spotlight to pursue new paths.

Celeste is now a proud mother and fashion brand founder, while Palmer has fully embraced her passion for art, bringing life to canvases with every brushstroke With a new chapter unfolding, Chrissy Blair and Jhenny Andrade are set to lead the charge at UFC 318, alongside Red Dela Cruz, Vanessa Hanson, and Luciana Andrade—keeping the tradition of elegance and excitement alive inside the Octagon.

What role do Ring Girls play at UFC events?

“I’d have been really funny if I had beaten Arianny Celeste… like, it’s your job to show your t-ts,” former UFC star Ronda Rousey once remarked, taking a direct jab at Celeste. The controversial comment reignited an ongoing debate about the relevance and role of ring girls in sports promotion.

Rousey isn’t alone in her criticism. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov also publicly expressed his disapproval, famously labeling ring girls as the “most useless people” in mixed martial arts. Comparing them to obsolete technology, he said they were like “clocks”—once practical, but now outdated. “It is what it is,” he added, making clear he believed they no longer had a place in modern MMA.

Still, ring girls have long been more than just decorative figures. The tradition dates back to boxing’s golden era of the 1960s and ’70s, where their initial job was simply to display round number cards between rounds. But as the sport evolved, so did their responsibilities — now extending to appearances at press conferences, weigh-ins, promotional events, and face-offs.

In the UFC, their role goes even further. Ring girls contribute significantly to merchandising and brand image, regularly appearing in calendars, posters, and other promotional materials that drive revenue. Some of the most experienced among them can reportedly earn up to $10,000 per event — a figure that rivals, and sometimes surpasses, the earnings of undercard fighters.

With UFC 318 now just a few hours away, what’s your take on the use of ring girls in the promotion? As Dana White & Co. are already putting AI and robotics on a leash, do you think they could ever replace them one day?