Who’s Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell? All About Her Net Worth, Business, and Lifestyle

Ilia Topuria is about to fight Justin Gaethje at the UFC White House event. However, it’s his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, who has found herself in the spotlight. The former couple separated in August 2025, which followed a highly publicized and bitter divorce and custody battle that was ultimately resolved when Uzcategui dropped her lawsuit, allowing them to finalize their divorce in January.

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But as Topuria’s biggest fight approaches, Giorgina Uzcategui has become a talking point among fans. But the question remains: Who exactly is Giorgina? Where is she from? What does she do, and much more? So, here’s everything you need to know about the ex-wife of Ilia Topuria.

Who Is Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell?

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, born in November 1996, is the ex-wife of UFC champion Ilia Topuria. The couple shares two children and has been involved in public divorce and custody proceedings. Her full name is frequently cited as Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, sometimes appearing as Giorgina P. Uzcategui in records.

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Regarding her education, specific details about her high school remain private. She studied Business Administration and Marketing at Miami Dade College around 2015–2016, before earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on entrepreneurship at Suffolk University in Boston.

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What is Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s height and age?

Giorgina Uzcategui is around 30 years old. Her height is not widely reported or confirmed in reliable public sources. Some speculate she is 5’5″ (165 cm), but there is no official or consistent figure available from profiles, interviews, or records. She is a Christian. Her Instagram bio references “…Jesus is the way, truth, and life…”

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When did Giorgina Uzcategui Badell meet Ilia Topuria?

The former couple met at a dinner by chance, according to multiple reports and statements from Topuria himself. The exact year is speculated to be 2016, though some accounts reference a casual dinner encounter in Miami. At the time, Giorgina was living, studying, and working in Miami.

Topuria has described the meeting positively as one of the greatest gifts God has given me, noting they quickly fell in love. Details beyond a dinner remain relatively private, with no widely confirmed specific date or venue in public sources.

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What does Giorgina Uzcategui Badell do for a living?

Uzcategui is an entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer. And she is known for her substantial social media following and her role as CEO of Future & Energy, a Miami-based company specializing in sustainable solutions like water purification. She has also worked in real estate with Douglas Elliman, marketing, sales, and as a content creator.

Ilia Topuria’s and Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s Children

Topuria and Giorgina share two children: a son born in 2019 and a daughter in 2024. Their son, Hugo Topuria, is actively showing interest in combat sports, particularly MMA and striking. Hugo has been featured in multiple videos and social media clips. And he demonstrated impressive natural talent, throwing spinning elbows, sharp pad work, and playful fighting moves.

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Ilia Topuria has publicly praised his son’s aptitude, noting that Hugo picked it up by watching him without formal training. Their daughter, however, is too young for any sports involvement.

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Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s Net Worth in 2026

As of 2026, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s estimated net worth is believed to be in the low seven-figure range. But in 2025, reports claimed her net worth was close to $1 million. Much of her wealth is attributed to her entrepreneurial ventures, particularly her involvement in the renewable energy sector and various online business projects.

She is the CEO of Future & Energy and appears to have endorsement deals with Tiffany & Co., Seeds Of Life Foundation, Max Mara, Sandro Paris Officiel, Clínica RIAD, and Audemars Piguet.

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Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s Instagram

She has built quite the following on Instagram, with over 800K followers. She often posts lifestyle content, and her Instagram handle is @giorginauzcategui.

That being said, it appears Giorgina Uzcategui has built quite the life for herself since her separation from Ilia Topuria. But what do you make of her?