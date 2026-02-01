Who’s Next for Alexander Volkanovski After Winning Diego Lopes Fight at UFC 325?

UFC wanted to milk the action-packed first fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. And that brought fans to UFC 325, headlining their rematch. However, a second fight didn’t change the result much. Instead, it solidified what happened in the first one.

‘The Great’ proved once again why he is the UFC featherweight champion in his own backyard, as he secured a unanimous decision win over his Brazilian opponent at the center of Qudos Bank Arena. Now, the question is—who’s next for Volkanovski?

There are two men Alexander Volkanovski could fight

When the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was announced, many fans were disappointed that ‘The Great’ wasn’t fighting who they believed he should be. Even the Australian himself didn’t seem particularly eager for the rematch.

But he accepted what the UFC put in front of him. Now, after defeating Lopes twice, Volkanovski has cleared the deck and can finally turn his attention to opponents who truly deserve a title shot. At the top of that list is the No. 1-ranked featherweight, Movsar Evloev.

The undefeated Russian has been on an impressive run, picking up victories over Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes in his last three outings. There may be no better fight to further cement Volkanovski’s legacy in the division.

Add to that the fact that Evloev hasn’t competed since December 2024, and a comeback bout against Volk would be nothing short of a spectacle. However, if that matchup doesn’t materialize, there’s another compelling option waiting in the wings: Lerone Murphy.

Like his Russian counterpart, Murphy remains undefeated and has been steadily climbing the rankings with strong wins over Dan Ige, Josh Emmett, and Aaron Pico in his last three fights. Currently ranked No. 4 at featherweight, Murphy represents a fresh challenge and a high-stakes opportunity.

For the UFC, this fight would also serve a bigger purpose—building a potential new star. A win over “The Great” could catapult Murphy into true superstardom, while giving Volkanovski yet another chance to prove why he’s one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

But what does Volkanovski think?

Volkanovski revealed who is more deserving of a title shot

‘The Great’ previously admitted that Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy were more deserving of a title shot. Following the announcement of his UFC 325 title defense in Sydney, Volkanovski acknowledged the confusion among fans, especially since he already defeated Lopes in April to win the vacant belt.

“I thought Movsar was deserving,” Volkanovski said. “Lerone Murphy, I thought they were the two guys. They were the guys I called out.” While accepting the UFC’s decision, the champion conceded, “With your Movsars and Lerones, they’re probably more deserving.”

That being said, the UFC should book a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy next. But do you think the promotion will go with it?