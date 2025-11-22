Who’s Next for Ilia Topuria After Arman Tsarukyan Wins Against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar?

Ilia Topuria was present in Doha to support his brother Aleksandre Topuria, who won against Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision in the prelims. However, the reigning lightweight champion also kept his eyes on the UFC Qatar main event, where the number one-ranked Arman Tsarukyan faced Dan Hooker. And now, ‘El Matador’ might finally have a solid contender lined up to defend his lightweight title.

In the headlining event of the UFC’s inaugural card in Doha, Arman Tsarukyan delivered a statement. The Armenian looked incredible with his grappling as he decimated Dan Hooker with an arm-triangle submission in round 2, and he looked like he never left the Octagon. So, as he becomes the frontrunner as the number one contender in the lightweight title picture against Ilia Topuria, here are three possible fights, including the Armenian, for ‘El Matador’s first lightweight title defence.

Ilia Topuria’s possible opponents after the UFC Qatar main event

Arman Tsarukyan: Since Islam Makhachev moved up to the welterweight division, this is the fight UFC fans have been wanting. Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, then came back after a year and put on a dominant performance against Dan Hooker at the UFC Qatar main event, and that should be enough of a message to the UFC matchmakers that he’s ready to face ‘El Matador’ next year under the Paramount era. If not, then there’s only one other fight Dana White might look toward.

Paddy Pimblett: If ‘Akhalkalakets’ doesn’t get the title shot, then Paddy Pimblett would absolutely be on the radar. Topuria has already expressed that he’d be interested in fighting the Liverpudlian because of the hostility and animosity between them. So the promotion might bank on that for ‘El Matador’ as well. However, Paddy not beating a top opponent does raise questions about the credibility of this matchup, so fans might not be as interested as they would be in the Tsarukyan fight. If that option falls out, then the promotion might push the safest one.

Justin Gaethje: In the lightweight title race, Justin Gaethje has already made it clear that he’s either getting a title shot or he’s retiring. And if the other options fail to materialise, Dana White and Co. might actually oblige and grant him an opportunity to face Ilia Topuria next year under the Paramount broadcasting era.

Even with some amazing options on the table, Ilia Topuria facing Arman Tsarukyan next has become even more likely, as the Armenian didn’t just get the victory—he made a statement. With that stellar performance, the number one lightweight title contender now has one goal in mind: to fight for the title.

Arman Tsarukyan calls out ‘El Matador’ after Qatar victory

Even though Tsarukyan was out of the UFC octagon for over a year, he still proved why he held the number one lightweight contender position for so long by dominating Dan Hooker in the UFC Qatar main event. Now, after showing his worth, ‘Akhalkalakets’ called out champion Ilia Topuria for a face-off, as Topuria was present in the arena to support his brother, with a quick turnaround in mind for a January fight.

At the UFC Qatar octagon interview, Tsarukyan said, “Thanks, Dan! Because of him, I fought this year. Just only guy wanted to fight with me, everybody run out. Especially Ilia, if you’re here, come on, we gotta face off. There’s just one contender, number one, and it’s Arman Tsarukyan. Don’t make an easy fight. Everybody knows I gotta fight for the title, and I’m ready in the end of January. Just send me contract, I’ll be there.”

To be honest, Tsarukyan might have actually solved Dana White’s problem of finding a rightful contender for Ilia Topuria—one who could genuinely pose some threats. And for the fans, it would be nothing short of a superfight. However, if the promotion plans to book the fight next year, would a January event even be possible since Tsarukyan just competed? Or would they look to schedule it for a later card next year?

Well, with time, these questions will definitely be answered. That said, let us know what you think should be next for Ilia Topuria after Arman Tsarukyan’s victory at UFC Qatar in the comments section below.