Who’s Next for Jiri Prochazka After Losing Carlos Ulberg Fight at UFC 327?

When the fight began at UFC 327, sportsbooks were split on who held the edge between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for their light heavyweight title bout. Prochazka, however, carried slightly better odds given his experience at the top. However, once the action got underway, any uncertainty quickly disappeared.

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Carlos Ulberg delivered a composed performance to earn a spectacular first-round knockout victory, claiming his very first title in the promotion. Now that the belt is lost, the question on everyone’s mind is simple: who’s next for the ‘BJP’? And the answer may be more straightforward than it seems.

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Jiri Prochazka has to go back to the drawing board

Jiri Prochazka has several compelling options for his next move. A rematch with Khalil Rountree Jr. stands out as a potential choice. The two first met at UFC 320 in October 2025, where Prochazka secured the win, but a recent loss to Carlos Ulberg gives him a strong case to run it back with Rountree in a high-stakes rematch.

Another viable opponent is Azamat Murzakanov, who is coming off a loss to Paulo Costa in the UFC 327 co-main event. Despite that setback, Murzakanov has proven himself a dangerous presence in the division, making this matchup an appealing opportunity for both fighters to rebound.

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Imago Czech MMA fighter Jiri Prochazka meets with reporters ahead of his scheduled departure for UFC 311 in Los Angeles, Brno, Czech Republic, January 2nd, 2025. CTKxPhoto/VaclavxSalek CTKPhotoP2025010202695 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCZExSVK CTKPhotoP2025010202695

There’s also the possibility of a trilogy bout with Alex Pereira. If Pereira loses to Ciryl Gane and returns to light heavyweight, a clash with Jiri Prochazka could quickly help him re-enter title contention. In the meantime, Ulberg’s next opponent has become crystal clear.

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Chael Sonnen believes Magomed Ankalaev should have received the title shot

Chael Sonnen has taken issue with the UFC’s decision-making around the vacant light heavyweight title fight, arguing that Ankalaev was unfairly overlooked.

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“This fight very clearly belongs to Ankalaev,” Sonnen said.

He pointed out that Ankalaev is “not only 1-1 against Pereira” but also “the only one of the bunch to beat Pereira,” making his omission even more puzzling.

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Sonnen didn’t stop there, criticizing the overall matchup quality.

“Ulberg vs Jiri doesn’t draw flies,” he claimed. “What is he doing here?”

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He also argued that fighters like Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. would have made more compelling options.

“The storyline on this fight is so poor,” Sonnen concluded. “We have two wrong guys!”

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From the looks of things, Magomed Ankalaev is clearly the most deserving for the next title shot, but will he get it? And who do you think Jiri Prochazka will fight next?