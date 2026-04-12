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Who’s Next for Jiri Prochazka After Losing Carlos Ulberg Fight at UFC 327?

Sudeep Sinha

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Apr 12, 2026 | 12:09 AM EDT

HomeUFC

Who’s Next for Jiri Prochazka After Losing Carlos Ulberg Fight at UFC 327?

Sudeep Sinha

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Apr 12, 2026 | 12:09 AM EDT

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When the fight began at UFC 327, sportsbooks were split on who held the edge between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for their light heavyweight title bout. Prochazka, however, carried slightly better odds given his experience at the top. However, once the action got underway, any uncertainty quickly disappeared.

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Carlos Ulberg delivered a composed performance to earn a spectacular first-round knockout victory, claiming his very first title in the promotion. Now that the belt is lost, the question on everyone’s mind is simple: who’s next for the ‘BJP’? And the answer may be more straightforward than it seems.

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Jiri Prochazka has to go back to the drawing board

Jiri Prochazka has several compelling options for his next move. A rematch with Khalil Rountree Jr. stands out as a potential choice. The two first met at UFC 320 in October 2025, where Prochazka secured the win, but a recent loss to Carlos Ulberg gives him a strong case to run it back with Rountree in a high-stakes rematch.

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Another viable opponent is Azamat Murzakanov, who is coming off a loss to Paulo Costa in the UFC 327 co-main event. Despite that setback, Murzakanov has proven himself a dangerous presence in the division, making this matchup an appealing opportunity for both fighters to rebound.

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There’s also the possibility of a trilogy bout with Alex Pereira. If Pereira loses to Ciryl Gane and returns to light heavyweight, a clash with Jiri Prochazka could quickly help him re-enter title contention. In the meantime, Ulberg’s next opponent has become crystal clear.

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Chael Sonnen believes Magomed Ankalaev should have received the title shot

Chael Sonnen has taken issue with the UFC’s decision-making around the vacant light heavyweight title fight, arguing that Ankalaev was unfairly overlooked. 

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“This fight very clearly belongs to Ankalaev,” Sonnen said. 

He pointed out that Ankalaev is “not only 1-1 against Pereira” but also “the only one of the bunch to beat Pereira,” making his omission even more puzzling.

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Sonnen didn’t stop there, criticizing the overall matchup quality. 

“Ulberg vs Jiri doesn’t draw flies,” he claimed. “What is he doing here?” 

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He also argued that fighters like Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. would have made more compelling options.

“The storyline on this fight is so poor,” Sonnen concluded. “We have two wrong guys!”

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From the looks of things, Magomed Ankalaev is clearly the most deserving for the next title shot, but will he get it? And who do you think Jiri Prochazka will fight next?

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Written by

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Sudeep Sinha

4,257 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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Gokul Pillai

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