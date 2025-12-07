Who’s Next for Joshua Van After Winning Alexandre Pantoja Fight at UFC 323?

Alexandre Pantoja may go down as one of the unluckiest fighters in the UFC. Facing the younger, fast-rising Joshua Van, the 35-year-old champion saw his night unravel in shocking fashion when a freak accident snapped his arm in the first round. The injury forced an immediate stoppage, and Van, just 24, was crowned the new flyweight champion via first-round TKO.

However the finish came, the result marks a defining moment in Van’s career. With the belt now around his waist, he’s officially established himself as a major force in the division. The win not only validates his rapid ascent but also sets the stage for an even bigger surge going forward. At just 24, he now has access to the kind of marquee matchups and high-profile opportunities that shape champions into stars. Now the big question becomes: who will challenge the division’s new king?

Joshua Van has his future written

Alexandre Pantoja has been a dominant champion for years, and under normal circumstances, he’d already have earned an immediate rematch with Joshua Van—especially given the way their fight ended. But the uncertainty surrounding Pantoja’s injured arm, along with the unknown recovery timeline, pushes that possibility further into the future.

Ultimately, it comes down to the UFC. The promotion may choose to hold off on the rematch, particularly now that Van has other compelling options. While Van shone in the co-main event, Tatsuro Taira delivered a statement performance on the undercard, dominating former champion Brandon Moreno. A matchup between Van and Taira could be marketed as a high-level, high-stakes clash—one that becomes even more appealing if the UFC opts to stage it in Asia. For now, the future of the division feels wide open.

Van can help Manel Kape write the wrong

Had things unfolded differently, it might have been Manel Kape fighting for the title at UFC 323. Kape had two scheduled opportunities to face Brandon Royval, but neither materialized. Most recently, at UFC 317, he was forced to withdraw due to injury—opening the door for Joshua Van to step in on short notice and score a unanimous decision victory that propelled him into the title fight.

Kape, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since March and currently sits at No. 6 in the flyweight rankings. He’s no doubt eager to return. A matchup with Van offers benefits for both men. Van gets a chance to defend his title for the first time and keep busy until Pantoja recovers, while Kape gets an opportunity to climb the ladder by taking on the division’s new champion.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the UFC matchmakers. Only time will reveal what’s next for the rising star from Myanmar. Who do you think Joshua Van should fight next?