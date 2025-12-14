Who’s Next for Manel Kape After Winning Brandon Royval Fight at UFC Vegas 112?

It wasn’t a numbered card, but the main event of UFC Vegas 112 drew plenty of attention. No. 6-ranked Manel Kape squared off against No. 2 contender Brandon Royval in a pivotal flyweight clash at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While it wasn’t officially billed as a title eliminator, the stakes were clear: a win could fast-track either man toward a championship opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite entering as the lower-ranked fighter, ‘Starboy’ Kape opened as a -140 betting favorite. And he justified that confidence once the fight was over. The Portuguese flyweight delivered a composed and convincing performance, securing a first-round KO victory. The win positioned Kape for a couple of high-profile matchups moving forward, depending on how things play out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manel Kape will face the cream of the crop

Just days ago, Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja collided in a flyweight title bout that ended far sooner than expected. Despite the buildup around Pantoja’s defense—and his status as the betting favorite—the fight was abruptly halted in the opening round when Pantoja fell awkwardly and suffered a severe elbow injury.

Van capitalized on the moment, earning a victory officially recorded as a KO/TKO. Given the unusual ending, a rematch feels almost inevitable. That said, the timeline remains uncertain. Pantoja’s recovery period is unclear, and if the rematch isn’t booked immediately, Manel Kape could seize the opportunity to step into a title shot.

Imago UFC 316 in New Jersey Joshua Van of Myanmar fights Bruno Silva of Brazil in the flyweight bout during UFC 316 at the Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. NEW YORK NEW YORK UNITED OF AMERICA Copyright: xVANESSAxCARVALHOx

Even if the injury proves less serious and a quick rematch is made, Kape remains well-positioned—ready to face the eventual winner. No matter how the situation unfolds, Kape is back in the gym preparing for gold. But if the title shot doesn’t come next, the question remains: what’s his next move?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

One more fight for a title shot

If the UFC decides that Manel Kape isn’t ready for UFC gold and needs to prove himself further, there’s one more potential matchup awaiting. In the co-main event of UFC 323, Tatsuro Taira defeated former champion Brandon Moreno to climb two spots in the rankings to No. 4. There are talks for a potential fight between him and Van if the Pantoja rematch doesn’t happen soon.

However, if Taira doesn’t land that fight, he could be matched against Kape, who will certainly climb the rankings with his latest win over Royval. This matchup would be extra special because Taira’s only career loss came against Brandon Royval. And Kape’s win over Royval makes him the perfect opportunity for Taira to prove he has improved since the loss.

Having said that, it appears that just one win has allowed Manel Kape to propel his career in the UFC. More importantly, these fights make sure the flyweight division keeps progressing. What do you make of these potential fights? Do you have anything else in mind? Let us know in the comments below.