Who’s Next for Mario Bautista After Winning Vinicius Oliveira Fight at UFC Vegas 113?

Fans were far from pleased after Mario Bautista defeated Jose Aldo in October 2024. Still, defying expectations, Bautista came back with a major upset over Patchy Mix in June. His momentum, however, was stalled by Umar Nurmagomedov, who handed him a decision loss, halting his climb. So, Bautista’s matchup against Vinicius Oliveira carried significant stakes.

Fortunately for him, he delivered when it mattered most, earning a second-round submission victory at UFC Vegas 113. Now riding the momentum of a crucial rebound win, the questions surrounding Bautista’s future are unavoidable. What’s next for him in the UFC? Who will he face next? And can he put together a run that leads to a bantamweight title shot?

A lot more work is left for Mario Bautista

Bautista could be matched up against No. 4–ranked Cory Sandhagen, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili in October. Such a bout would offer Sandhagen a meaningful opportunity to bounce back, while giving Bautista a chance to avenge his prior loss to him and make a major statement in the division.

Another option is the UFC turning to one of its biggest stars, Sean O’Malley. ‘Sugar’ is coming off a decision win over Song Yadong at UFC 324, and a matchup with Bautista would make sense for both men. The fight would allow each to continue building momentum toward a potential title shot against newly crowned bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

In a best-case scenario, Bautista could even earn a fight against former champion Merab Dvalishvili. This would give Dvalishvili a chance to rebound from his devastating loss to Yan, while offering Bautista the opportunity to bolster his résumé with a win over a dominant former champion—potentially securing his own shot at Petr Yan.

Imago August 5, 2023, Nashville, TN, USA: CORY SANDHAGEN during Catchweight bout at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Nashville USA – ZUMAr187 20230805_zsp_r187_049 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

That said, the real question remains: what does Mario Bautista want?

Bautista wants his revenge

Bautista’s loss to Umar Nurmagomedov snapped his eight-fight winning streak. But rather than shaking his confidence, the setback affirmed his place among the division’s elite. “What made me realize is I belong at the very top,” Bautista said before tonight’s fight. “Everyone thinks that Umar can be a champion and probably will be a champion, and I gave him a pretty tough fight.”

A victory on Saturday has put Bautista back on track toward the top five, where Sandhagen currently sits. The former matchup dates back to Bautista’s UFC debut in 2019, when Sandhagen submitted him in the first round. “One I’ve always wanted for a while was that Sandhagen rematch,” Bautista said. “I lost my debut, and I chased him all the way down to the very top, so I think that would be a great story.”

It appears Mario Bautista knows exactly what he wants next, but it’s yet to be seen whether the UFC would give it to him. Who do you think he should fight?