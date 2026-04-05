Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeUFC

Who’s Next for Renato Moicano After Winning Chris Duncan Fight at UFC Vegas 115?

Sudeep Sinha

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 4, 2026 | 10:52 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Who’s Next for Renato Moicano After Winning Chris Duncan Fight at UFC Vegas 115?

Sudeep Sinha

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 4, 2026 | 10:52 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Things hadn’t been going well for Renato Moicano. The No. 10-ranked lightweight entered Saturday night’s bout against American Top Team teammate Chris Duncan looking to snap a two-fight losing streak and return to the win column. And Renato Moicano quickly found out that it was going to be his night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Scotland’s Chris Duncan, riding a four-fight win streak, failed to take control early, and Moicano took over with his superior grappling and secured a second-round submission win with a rear-naked choke. With the win, the Brazilian has strengthened his case for a spot in the UFC’s top 5, while questions now surround his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

New paths open up for Renato Moicano

With the win, Renato Moicano rebounds in a big way and suddenly has multiple intriguing paths ahead. One option is a long-awaited rematch with Brian Ortega, originally scheduled for UFC 326 but scrapped due to Ortega’s injury.

Ortega, who has only recently moved to lightweight, has suggested the setback isn’t serious, meaning the fight could be rebooked soon. He previously defeated Renato Moicano in July 2017, handing the Brazilian his first professional loss, making this a compelling opportunity for revenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there are other higher-ranked contenders like Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker who could give Moicano a tough fight worth watching. But there is another, more interesting, name.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

If none of those can happen, Moicano has also shown interest in facing Michael Chandler as well. Chandler, much like Moicano prior to this victory, has been stuck in a rough skid. Should he bounce back against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250, a clash between the two could materialize.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if it does, the stakes could be massive.

Moicano is ready to retire if he loses to Michael Chandler

ADVERTISEMENT

With yet another loss, Moicano’s prior statement now makes a lot of sense. Following his loss to Beneil Dariush, the Brazilian called out Michael Chandler and is willing to accept extreme stakes.

“Man, I’ll be completely honest with you, the oldest guy in the division, brother — Michael Chandler,” Renato Moicano said. “I think that fight makes a lot of sense, and there isn’t a better time.

“I’ve been talking s**t for about Michael Chandler for so long…”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the idea of a “loser retires” bout was suggested, Renato Moicano didn’t hesitate.

“100%. Sign the contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently ranked No. 10, just above Chandler at No. 13, it could be the perfect fight for Moicano. For him, it’s not just about bouncing back—it’s about proving he still belongs among the lightweight elite.

But it’s ultimately up to the UFC what they want to do with Renato Moicano. Who do you think he should fight next?

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Sudeep Sinha

4,234 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

ADVERTISEMENT