Who Should Max Holloway Fight Next? Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, and 2 More Contenders After UFC 318 Win

At UFC 318, Max Holloway reminded everyone why he is a living legend. In what would be Dustin Poirier‘s final dance inside the Octagon, Holloway executed a masterpiece performance to retain the BMF title via unanimous decision. Their lightweight trilogy match was more than just a farewell to Poirier; it was another feather in the cap for ‘Blessed,’ who once again mixed grit, volume, and swagger in a way that only he can do.

Now that the dust has settled, the question remains: Who’s next for the reigning BMF? Holloway has made it clear that he seeks greatness rather than gold. He wants fights that will leave a lasting impression on fans. And with so many high-profile individuals in and around the lightweight division, there’s no shortage of blockbuster potential. So, who can it be? Let’s find out.

Charles Oliveira

If one name shines out among the pack, it is that of Charles Oliveira. Oliveira, a former lightweight champion and fan favorite, is coming off a crushing loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, in which he was knocked out in less than three minutes. He, like Max Holloway, is no longer in the immediate title picture, which makes him an ideal competitor for a BMF showdown.

The idea goes beyond just rankings. Holloway and Oliveira have a history. Their 2015 fight ended in controversy after ‘Do Bronx’ had a freak injury less than two minutes into the fight. ‘Blessed’ has since accused Oliveira of faking it, a claim that continues to fuel tensions today.

Now, both guys are older, better, and more eager for defining moments. A rematch in 2025, nearly a decade later, promises both competitive fire and the personal tale spectators love. Holloway wants it. Oliveira wants it. And it makes perfect sense.

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is the new face of the UFC. After defeating Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title and becoming a two-division champion, the undefeated Spanish-Georgian sensation is riding high. A possible superfight between him and Max Holloway would undoubtedly sell, but the timing isn’t quite right for now.

‘El Matador’ currently holds the UFC lightweight belt, while Holloway owns the BMF strap. Just the idea of mixing the two belts reveals that it will be nothing but an unnecessary situation, especially because Topuria is set to face a legitimate lightweight contender next. As exciting as Holloway vs. Topuria would be, this is a legacy battle that should be saved for later, when the stakes can be fully maximized and the division’s title picture is a lot less cluttered.

Justin Gaethje

If violence had a face, it would probably look a lot like Justin Gaethje‘s. Few fighters exemplify the BMF ethos more than ‘The Highlight.’ His fights inside the cage are legendary, and a fight with Max Holloway would be an immediate Fight of the Year contender. Both men thrive in chaos, and fans would love every second of it.

But Gaethje has ambitions right now. His name is regularly mentioned as the leading contender to face Topuria for the lightweight belt. As long as that is in play, he is unlikely to take on a non-title bout, even for the BMF belt. Timing is crucial, and Gaethje vs. Holloway may have to wait until after the title picture is sorted out.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan is a dark horse in the lightweight division. Ranked #2 and still only 28, his impressive win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 signaled his presence as a potential title contender. A bout against Max Holloway would be high-level and technically exciting.

However, Tsarukyan is more focused on climbing the title ladder than chasing the BMF crown. After losing his chance to fight Islam Makhachev once, he’ll be looking for the next title eliminator or possibly a late-notice title shot if the opportunity arises. From a stylistic and fan-interest standpoint, this isn’t the matchup that excites the most, at least not right now.

In the end, Charles Oliveira emerges as the most logical, marketable, and significant opponent for Max Holloway’s next BMF title defense. Both fighters are seeking redemption and legacy, not rankings or belts. Their unresolved business adds heat, their styles promise fireworks, and their names pique interest. It’s exactly what a BMF fight should be.