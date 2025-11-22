Who’s Next for Arman Tsarukyan After Win Against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar?

MMA lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan ended his 19-month layoff in commanding fashion at UFC Qatar today. In the promotion’s debut event in the country, Tsarukyan delivered a performance that exceeded expectations. The No. 1 contender, having learned from past setbacks, made weight without any issues and then stepped into the headliner against the No. 6 contender, Dan Hooker, in a grueling battle. Ahead of the fight, ‘Ahalkalakets’ told fans and the UFC, “I’m going to show a great knockout. I’m going to get my title next.” And, true to his word, he looked ready to back it up in the Octagon.

It’s also worth noting that earlier this year at UFC 311, Dana White had expressed his frustration after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from a title bout against then-champion Islam Makhachev, saying, “He’s going back to the drawing board,” before getting a second title shot. Now, with his UFC Qatar triumph in the books, the question remains: what’s next for the Armenian-Russian star?

What’s next for Arman Tsarukyan after UFC Qatar?

A No. 1 contender’s goal is clear: a shot at the title. Looking at Arman Tsarukyan’s current standing, he has every right to challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria’s next fight, however, has remained uncertain since winning the belt. Still, it appears Dana White and the UFC matchmakers might be considering a Tsarukyan vs. Topuria matchup, especially after their social media back-and-forth, which included some trash talk. At one point, ‘Ahalkalakets’ even labeled Topuria a “chicken,” while ‘El Matador’ has expressed interest in facing Paddy Pimblett.

During the face-off between Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar, Ilia Topuria was also present on stage, hinting at potential future matchups. Beyond ‘El Matador’, Paddy Pimblett remains a strong candidate for a title eliminator against the Armenian-Russian star, with the winner possibly earning a shot at the Georgian phenom. Another viable option is No. 4 contender Justin Gaethje, who could provide a tough challenge for the Russian-Armenian star before a potential title fight.

Still, one thing is clear: the stubborn Armenian Batman isn’t going to back down, especially while making his case in front of UFC matchmakers and CEO Dana White to push for a fight against Ilia Topuria next.

Armenian Batman pushes for a title clash against Ilia Topuria

After enduring a grueling weight cut and sticking to a strict diet at UFC Qatar, Armenian-Russian star Arman Tsarukyan is now completely focused on securing a title shot. Right after the event at UFC Fight Night 265, ‘ Ahalkalakets’ dismantled Dan Hooker and immediately grabbed the microphone in his post-fight interview to call out Topuria, “Everybody’s running, especially Ilia. There’s just one #1 contender, it’s Arman Tsarukyan. Don’t make an easy fight.”

At the same time, with Ilia Topuria’s next bout potentially scheduled for January under the new Paramount-UFC broadcasting partnership, Arman Tsarukyan made his intentions crystal clear on X, “I’m ready, end of January. Just send me contract.” Still, that wasn’t enough. Later, the Armenian star took to social media, grabbed his phone, and posted another direct callout to Topuria, “Me VS Ilia is the best fight to make across any division. No more running el pato.”

So, what’s next for Arman Tsarukyan? Do you think he’s in line for a title shot after UFC Qatar? Will UFC CEO Dana White greenlight it? Share your thoughts below.